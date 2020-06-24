Arthur Blank to donate proceeds of book to The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The team announced Wednesday the personal proceeds from his upcoming book, Good Company, will go toward The National Center for Civil and Human Rights. In addition, Blank will make an initial contribution of $300,000.

In his book, Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and the Falcons owner, details his belief that for good companies, "purpose and profit can-and should-go hand in hand."

"When good companies put the wellbeing of their customers, their associates, and their communities first, financial success will follow," Blank writes in his book. "The entrepreneurs and business leaders of today and tomorrow have an extraordinary opportunity: to prove that through upholding values we can create value -- for the company, for the customer, and for the community."