Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Thursday it is investing $470,000 in grants for seven organizations geared toward creating systemic changes and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.
The contribution includes $150,000 to the Southern Center for Human Rights, $100,000 to the NAACP, $50,000 to Color of Change, $75,000 to Montana Racial Equity Projects, $50,000 to Movement for Black Lives; $25,000 to the Blue Institute and $20,000 to the Out of Hand Theater.
A few days after the killing of George Floyd in late May, Blank said in a statement that his foundation remained committed to "being part of the solution" while noting "more must be done to address systemic racism."
Here is another step from the Atlanta Falcons owner.