Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Thursday it is investing $470,000 in grants for seven organizations geared toward creating systemic changes and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.

The contribution includes $150,000 to the Southern Center for Human Rights, $100,000 to the NAACP, $50,000 to Color of Change, $75,000 to Montana Racial Equity Projects, $50,000 to Movement for Black Lives; $25,000 to the Blue Institute and $20,000 to the Out of Hand Theater.

A few days after the killing of George Floyd in late May, Blank said in a statement that his foundation remained committed to "being part of the solution" while noting "more must be done to address systemic racism."