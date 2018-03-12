Are Bills following Eagles' blueprint for trades that netted Wentz?

The Buffalo Bills have both the need and the leverage to acquire one of the top quarterbacks available in the 2018 NFL Draft, and much like the Philadelphia Eagles did two years ago, they appear to be positioning themselves to make it happen.

The Bills agreed to trade OT Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, along with the No. 21 overall pick in this year's draft, for the No. 12 overall selection, along with a swap of fifth- and sixth-round picks. The move puts the Bills in a much better position to land a top quarterback, and if they need to move up more, they've still got the No. 22 overall selection as even more trade leverage. The club also holds a pair of second-round selections, and the first pick of Round 3.

Two years ago, the Eagles made two trades to move up: they went from No. 13 to No. 8 in a swap with the Dolphins that included CB Byron Maxwell and LB Kiko Alonso, and then to No. 2 in a trade with the Browns. The moves allowed them to select a franchise centerpiece in QB Carson Wentz.

Buffalo cleared the decks for a quarterback when it agreed to trade QB Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns on Friday. With the NFL's free agency period opening this week, the club could always go that route to fill the need, as well. The Bills' only two quarterbacks currently under contract are Joe Webb and Nathan Peterman.

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter has projected Buffalo to make a deal with the Denver Broncos for the No. 5 overall pick to select Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield in his latest mock draft.

