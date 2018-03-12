Are Bills following Eagles' blueprint for trades that netted Wentz?

The Bills agreed to trade OT Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, along with the No. 21 overall pick in this year's draft, for the No. 12 overall selection, along with a swap of fifth- and sixth-round picks. The move puts the Bills in a much better position to land a top quarterback, and if they need to move up more, they've still got the No. 22 overall selection as even more trade leverage. The club also holds a pair of second-round selections, and the first pick of Round 3.