Aqib Talib to join Amazon as part of its 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast

Prime Video landed another former NFL player for its Thursday Night Footballbroadcast.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that former All-Pro corner Aqib Talib will join Amazon as a studio analyst, per a source involved in the situation. Talib is excepted to be involved in the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
Talib gained praise as a candid color commentator at Fox Sports during the 2021 season.
The five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.
Talib is the latest former player to land a gig with Prime Video's 'TNF' studio broadcast, joining Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez.