Retired QB Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Prime Video's 'TNF' broadcast

Fitzpatrick ended his 17-season NFL career with an official retirement earlier in June, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time Fitzpatrick was in talks with Amazon about joining its NFL coverage in 2022. Such talks have led to Fitzpatrick gaining a key warm-up role in a prime-time slot that has become appointment television for football fans.

Fitzpatrick is no stranger to bouncing between jobs, having played for nine different teams in his NFL career. The constant transition finally came to an end when Fitzpatrick decided to retire, but he won't run short on trips away from home with his new job this season.

"Amazon jumped out at me," Fitzpatrick told The New York Post. "In terms of it is something that's fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into."

Fitzpatrick will be part of a pre-game crew that also includes Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and cornerback Richard Sherman, and will set the table for Amazon's new broadcast team of legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit. Fitzpatrick will also have the rare privilege of providing pregame analysis for eight games featuring his numerous former teams.