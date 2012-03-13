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AP Source: Reggie Wayne will return to Colts

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 06:06 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Reggie Wayne is content to stay in Indianapolis.

The receiver has agreed in principle to a new deal that will keep him with the Colts, according to a person with knowledge of the deal but who requested anonymity because the details were still being worked out. Wayne is expected to sign Wednesday morning.

It's a rare move for the Colts, who last week cut Peyton Manning, linebacker Gary Brackett and safety Melvin Bullitt - all captains - along with tight end Dallas Clark and running back Joseph Addai.

They also lost free agent receiver Pierre Garcon to the Redskins on Tuesday.

By keeping Wayne, it will give Indy's new quarterback, presumably Andrew Luck, a veteran to help get accustomed to the NFL.

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