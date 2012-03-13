AP Source: Reggie Wayne will return to Colts

The receiver has agreed in principle to a new deal that will keep him with the Colts, according to a person with knowledge of the deal but who requested anonymity because the details were still being worked out. Wayne is expected to sign Wednesday morning.
It's a rare move for the Colts, who last week cut Peyton Manning, linebacker Gary Brackett and safety Melvin Bullitt - all captains - along with tight end Dallas Clark and running back Joseph Addai.
By keeping Wayne, it will give Indy's new quarterback, presumably Andrew Luck, a veteran to help get accustomed to the NFL.