Antonio Brown won't give 'media fakes no more ammo'

Published: Apr 09, 2019
Jeremy Bergman

Just when we thought we were out, he pulled us back in.

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown attempted on Tuesday to put an end to his online sparring with former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, sending out what looked to be a final tweet on the matter.

The ceasefire is too little too late for Brown, who launched a pair of critical messages toward Smith-Schuster on Sunday and Monday. One claimed that the young wideout "fumbled" away Pittsburgh's postseason hopes in a Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Another recycled a complimentary DM Smith-Schuster once sent to Brown. A.B. eventually deleted the latter post, but the internet is written in ink.

In doing so, the Raiders receiver, who muscled his way out of Pittsburgh via trade this offseason, has come off looking like the bad guy instigating an unnecessary online beef with a rising star.

Finally, Brown is apparently ready to put this 48-hour fight to rest. For us media fakes, the wideout's Twitter silence will be a welcome respite.

