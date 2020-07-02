Antonio Brown posts video working out with Russell Wilson

The video saw Brown go in motion and beat coverage to haul in a long ball in the end zone from Wilson.

Perhaps another next chance awaits Brown in the Pacific Northwest.

A tumultuous tenure for Brown and the Steelers ended in the 2019 offseason when he was traded to the Raiders. Brown never played for the Raiders, though, as he was released and subsequently picked up by the Patriots ahead of the 2019 season opener. His stay in New England was also over quickly and Brown has not played since Week 2 of last season.

Brown pleaded no contest in June to battery and burglary charges from a January incident in Florida.

Brown is also being investigated by the NFL amid allegations of sexual assault and rape in addition to sending intimidating texts to a woman accusing the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her.

The latter incident came shortly before Brown was released by the Patriots after playing in only one game.

Thus, with all the potential that would come with signing the all-world talent, teams will be posed with balancing his availability due to potential league discipline along with a history of distractions off the field.