Antonio Brown issues apology for posting live video

Antonio Brown has issued an apology for going live on Facebook from the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room following the team's 18-16 playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the video, coach Mike Tomlin can be heard using profanity in a speech as he spoke about playing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game this weekend.
Brown said he let his emotions and genuine excitement get the best of him and apologized for becoming a distraction to his team.
Brown is now facing a potential fine for violating the league's social media policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a league source.
"Not only is it a violation of our policy, it's a violation of league policy. Both of which he knows," coach Tomlin told reporters earlier Tuesday. "So there's consequences to be dealt with from his perspective. We will punish him, we won't punish us. And we'll do so swiftly, and we'll do so internally."
"It's an unfortunate situation that we've got to deal with right now," Roethlisberger told KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh, via ESPN. "That's a sacred place where things are said and hugs and tears, and it's kind of a special place."
Time will tell if Brown learned his lesson, but the Patriots have been known to use this type of stuff as fuel to motivate their team.