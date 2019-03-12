Around the NFL

Anthony Barr agrees to stay with Minnesota Vikings

Published: Mar 12, 2019 at 05:53 AM

Not so fast.

Coveted outside linebacker Anthony Barr is staying put with the Minnesota Vikings and forgoing a new destination with New York after communicating with the Jets that he intended to sign with them on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Barr's loyalty, wavering as it may have been, was rewarded to the tune of a five-year deal worth $67.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with incentives potentially pushing the pay day to $77.5 million. Rapoport added that $33 million is guaranteed, as Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will retain one of the centerpieces to his defense.

In the domino effect of free-agency comings and goings, Barr's surprising change of plans could open the door for the Jets to add perhaps the most-prized free agent on the market -- running back Le'Veon Bell -- as Rapoport reports they have now made a final lofty push to sign the former Steeler.

Perhaps most importantly, the NFL calendar year's genesis does not come until Wednesday, so deals are not official until then, so nothing is set in stone -- as the Barr roller coaster is evidence of.

Dropping in as the sixth-ranked free agent by NFL.com, Barr was expected to sign with the Jets, with the hope of filling a pass-rushing void for Gang Green, who are also expected to sign former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Now, the Vikings are set to have a familiar force back to lead their defense.

Barr has been exceptional in five professional seasons in the form of four consecutive Pro Bowl over the past four seasons for Minnesota.

And thus, Barr is once again set to lead the Vikings.

