Anthony Barr expected to sign with New York Jets

Gang Green has found its pass rusher.

The New York Jets are expected to sign outside linebacker Anthony Barr, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. ESPN first reported it.

Barr, the No. 6 free agent available according to NFL.com, immediately fills a pressing need for New York, who have struggled to develop pressure off an edge pass rush for years.

The former Minnesota Vikings linebacker fell out of favor in the Twin Cities while other front-seven teammates saw big-time extensions. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, was drafted ninth overall by Minnesota in 2014. Over five seasons with the Vikes, Barr started 71 games, forced seven fumbles and racked up 13.5 sacks.

It was a busy Monday for the Jets, who are also closing in on signing slot receiver Jamison Crowder and receiver/special teams standout Josh Bellamy.

Barr had three sacks in 2018, but is likely to find himself in a more pass-rush-heavy role with New York, which continues to build around quarterback Sam Darnold, but is clearly paying attention to both sides of the ball.