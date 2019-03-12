C.J. Mosley to get $85M deal with New York Jets

The New York Jets are landing another big-name free agent.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Gang Green is expected to sign former Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley to a massive five-year, $85 million contract with $51 million guaranteed, per sources informed of the agreement.

It was going to take a Brinks truck to pry Mosley out of Baltimore, and the Jets brass backed up the wage wagon. Mosley's $17 million per year average blasts past other off-the-ball linebackers, including 49ers Kwon Alexander's $13.5 million per year average which very briefly reset the market Monday.

Mosley's deal sets a new mark for inside linebackers, and the $51 million guaranteed well outdistances the $34 million in total guarantees Panthers LB Luke Kuechly signed for in 2015.

The Jets were expected to throw their cap capital weight around, and they did Tuesday, making Mosley an offer he couldn't refuse.

The three-down linebacker brings toughness to New York, range against the run, solid in pass coverage, and doesn't miss tackles -- something Jets fans saw far too much of recently. With Mosley patrolling the middle, the coaching staff doesn't have to worry about things getting cleaned up. Pro Football Focus charted Mosley with single-digit missed tackles in each of the last two seasons.

The middle linebacker also brings leadership to New York's locker room, and a point guard in the middle to manage Gregg Williams' defense.

The additions of Mosley and Anthony Barr -- who also agreed to a deal with New York -- completely overhaul the Jets linebacker corps heading into 2019. The Jets now boast a safety duo in stud Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, Mosley, Barr, and Avery Williamson on the second level, and Leonard Williams up front. With the No. 3 pick available to add another edge rusher, the Jets defense could morph from hair-pulling bad to a stable force in one offseason.

Adding Mosley and Barr likely signals the end of the line for 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee in New York.

Gang Green's brass agreed to pay a ton of money in the first 20 hours of the negotiating window for two linebackers that in their NFL histories haven't rushed the QB. How Gregg Williams will deploy Barr and Mosley in his new offense should be a continued storyline throughout the summer. Most team builders don't shell out cash for linebackers that do not usually rush the passer. The Jets paid two. How each addition works out depends on how Williams deploys his defense in 2019.