Andrew Luck, Kevin Kolb accent good, bad of preseason Week 1

Free-agent addition Brandon Jacobs looked fresh and showed more burst than he had in recent seasons with the New York Giants. The slimmed-down Jacobs (he's lost 15 pounds since last season) gained 31 yards on four carries, an impressive 7.8 yards per rush. Kendall Hunter reeled off a couple of impressive runs, while rookie LaMichael James was solid. The scary thing for opposing teams is that the 49ers did all that damage without No. 1 running back Frank Gore, who was given the night off. San Francisco has an incredibly deep and talented backfield and one of the NFL's most physical offensive lines. The passing attack should be improved this season, but the 49ers are still all about the "ground and pound."