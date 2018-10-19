Analyzing each of the 11 sacks the Titans allowed vs. Ravens

Here, Mariota drops to pass against a four-man rush. His line holds up well, but the pressure in the face of Mariota forces him to escape to the right in an attempt to extend the play. In the process of escaping, though, he misses Sharpe, who came open on his route between two defenders exactly when Mariota rolls out right. He never has a chance to throw through the open window, instead running toward the sideline and oddly running out of bounds instead of throwing the ball away. The play ended in a 2-yard loss and the nearest defender, Anthony Levine, gets credited with a sack despite not hitting the quarterback.