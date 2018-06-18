All-time XI, AFC East: Tom Brady is ruler of dynastic Patriots

In the spirit of the greatest Jet of all time, I guarantee that this list is damn near pristine. The Jets' long history of quarterback woes has been over-documented throughout the years and beaten into every offseason narrative since the departure of the great Namath in the early seventies, and that's partially due to the insane standard Broadway Joe set in the sixties. Namath, while wildly flawed, is the paradigm for who any Jets quarterback, or player for that matter, intends to play and act like. (Ahem, Sam Darnold.) Behind Namath are Martin and Maynard, Gang Green's most prolific skill players of all time. Martin gets the upper hand here because of his special consistency, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first 10 seasons, seven of which were in New York. Maynard was no doubt a game-breaking flanker, but benefited greatly from the era and league he was in. Revis Island is sandwiched in between two members of the New York Sack Exchange. The four-time All-Pro corner would be higher if he had never won a Super Bowl in New England and had not left the Jets organization on ignominious terms -- twice. From the league-altering 1968 team, Hill, Grantham and Philbin make the cut. Toon and Mawae get in over position mates and fan favorites Wayne Chrebet and Nick Mangold, a move that, as a New Jersey native who grew up in the aughts, pains me to make.