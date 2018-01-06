Alex Smith not ready to talk future after playoff loss

For Smith -- a quarterback who finished eighth in total passing yards, posted the NFL's highest passer rating and second-highest completion percentage among qualified passers, finished with a league-best 28-5 TD-INT ratio and was the starting quarterback of a division-winning team -- it's yet another mark against his legacy, even though he had very little to do with the loss. Alex Smith can't win a big playoff game, they'll continue to say, even though he was forced to play without Travis Kelce in the second half, had receivers drop multiple key passes and played under a coordinator who called a disproportionate amount of passes when nursing a shrinking lead. It might also have been the last time Smith will wear a Chiefs uniform.