Kansas City Chiefs open to trading Alex Smith in offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will take the field Saturday with quarterback Alex Smith under center -- one of the game's most underrated players despite holding the league's top quarterback rating.

And yet, the Chiefs are open to trading Smith this offseason, sources said, thanks in part to one of the most fervent quarterback markets in recent memory.

Kansas City won't actively seek out trade partners, but they will listen. There is a real chance Smith, who's set to make $17 million next season, will be dealt for the second time in his career.

There is a caveat -- if Smith leads the Chiefs to Super Bowl LII, that might cause all sides to pull back. Regardless, the Chiefs are thrilled with everything they have seen from 2017 first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes II.

Mahomes is the heir apparent and the reason the team believes it can make a smooth transition from Smith. The rookie's play during Week 17 impressed team brass, going 22 of 35 for 284 yards with an interception in his first game.

When Smith was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Chiefs in 2013, it wound up being for a price of two second-round picks. Smith could fetch more this time -- in part because of his recent success.

In addition, there are more than a handful of teams who need quarterbacks. If Kirk Cousins sticks with the Washington Redskins, Smith would be the top signal-caller available. Among the potential suitors: New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals inquired about Smith when the Niners traded him, sources said, and the Broncos are already considering it. Browns general manager John Dorsey's first move when he took over in Kansas City was to trade for Smith. Could history repeat itself?

Either way, expect Smith to be in the spotlight this offseason, just like he will be in the playoffs.

