Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week, per a source informed of the situation.

The former Army Ranger signed in Pittsburgh in 2014 after getting cut by the Eagles. After spending a year on the practice squad, Villanueva became the Steelers' starting left tackle in 2015. He patrolled the left side of Pittsburgh's line and had started every game for the past five years before hitting free agency this offseason.

The Ravens are in the market for potential veteran help at tackle, with Brown requesting a trade. After replacing an injured ﻿Ronnie Stanley﻿ at left tackle last year, Brown wants to be a full-time LT, not shift back to the right side, which he manned during his first two seasons. Any trade for Brown would likely come before or during the draft.

Given that the Ravens are always conscious about the compensatory pick process, it'd be surprising if they signed a veteran like Villanueva before the draft.