AJ McCarron, Keenum among QB consolation prizes

Buffalo Bills: After trading Tyrod Taylor to the Browns, the Bills are in the market for veteran help. Ex-Vikings arm Sam Bradford stands out as a candidate for Buffalo, while Keenum also could emerge as a target in Western New York, per Pelissero. The Bills also loom as a major player to chase down a rookie passer. Armed with the No. 12 and 22 picks in the draft following Monday's trade of left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals, Buffalo has the requisite ammunition to climb into the top five come April.