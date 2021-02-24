Dez Bryant 'realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me'

It took more than two years for Dez Bryant to find his way back into NFL action, but he was able to do so this past season with the Baltimore Ravens.

After a long wait to return, Bryant stated Tuesday on Twitter that it didn't take long for him to recognize the Ravens weren't a good fit for him and though his time in Baltimore didn't work out, the former Pro Bowl wideout intends to play two more seasons before retiring.

Asked about Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman being bad for the careers of quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown﻿, Bryant replied regarding his individual situation.

"I will speak on my personal experience," Bryant tweeted. "I was in a position where everything was already established. I took advantage of getting myself right. I realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me ... no bad blood that's their way of doing things so you gotta respect it."

Now presumably looking for a new franchise to call home, Bryant later wrote that he's aiming to play for two more seasons before hanging up his cleats for good.

"I plan on playing 2 more years and that's it for me," Bryant tweeted.

A season after setting an NFL all-time team rushing mark, the 2020 Ravens running game -- keyed by Jackson, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards -- led the league in rushing again en route to a win on Super Wild Card Weekend against the Tennessee Titans before falling in the AFC Divisional Round. Hardly a receiver-friendly scheme, it appears it wasn't all that accommodating for Bryant.

The free agent receiver made it clear he had "no bad blood" as aforementioned and offered gratitude to the club for giving him a chance.

"No OTAs, no mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal," Bryant tweeted. "I wasn't bothered about playing time. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates. Guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time. I'm thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me."

Bryant was signed by the New Orleans Saints in November of 2018, but only days later tore his Achilles tendon and was lost for the season. Suitors have been hard to find for Bryant since he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in April of 2018 after a trio of seasons in which his productivity waned.

Thus, one might surmise any team willing to bring the physical 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver into the fold would be the right fit. Clearly that wasn't the case for Bryant.

Bryant signed a one-year deal with Baltimore and worked onto the active roster from the practice squad. He produced six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in six games played. Bryant's most memorable moment from his stint with the Ravens was likely being deactivated just prior to kickoff of a Tuesday game with his old squad, the Cowboys, after the receiver announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after, the team announced Bryant had been scratched and Bryant continued on Twitter, stating he was going to "go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season" and later changing his tune to, "Yea I'm coming back... I'm being smart."