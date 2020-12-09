Ravens WR Dez Bryant announces he tested positive for COVID, scratched from game vs. Cowboys 

Less than an hour prior to kickoff of the Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game on Tuesday night, Ravens wide receiver ﻿Dez Bryant﻿ announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, via Twitter.

Shortly after, the Ravens announced "WR Dez Bryant has been scratched from tonight's game due to an illness."

Following his initial tweet, Bryant sent another that stated: "Yea I'm going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season .. I can't deal with this."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports all other Ravens players tested negative for the coronavirus, no high-risk close contacts were identified. The game started on schedule.