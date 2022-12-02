Around the NFL

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

Published: Dec 02, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Detroit to face Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions.

Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

"I guess my arms were just not quite long enough, but that hit a week before the draft," Hutchinson said. "I mean, we'll see if that inch or couple inches was the difference."

Hutchinson was referring to Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke's well-known obsession with arm length in defensive linemen. Walker's athletic profile fit Baalke's tendencies to a T.

Despite the quip, Hutchinson is happy to play for his hometown team and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

Hutchinson leads Lions with 5.5 sacks in 2022 (the only Detroit player with 3-plus sacks) and leads all rookies in sacks (no other rookies have more than three sacks). He's also added 10 QB hits and four tackles for loss. With two interceptions, as well, Hutchinson is the first rookie with five-plus sacks and two-plus picks in Lions history -- Shaquille Leonard is the only other rookie in the NFL to have such a season over the last 10 years (Leonard won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018).

Walker, meanwhile, has netted 2.5 sacks, six QB hits, one tackle for loss and an INT.

The Lions said they would have taken Walker if the Jags swiped Hutchinson at No. 1 overall, and know the rookie has the skills to disrupt Sunday's game.

"He's a talented guy but he also plays really hard, and that's not always hand in hand so that's a hats off to him," Lions center Frank Ragnow said of Walker, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Obviously, he's a freak show but we've got some great tackles on the outside so that'll be a good test."

Related Content

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Thursday night's Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed QB Mac Jones yelling on the sidelines during the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills. The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Patriots, makes history in Thursday night win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bested the Patriots for a third time in a row, made history and threw one of the greatest 8-yard touchdown passes you're ever going to see.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Bills pass rusher Von Miller (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will be forced out of Buffalo's next four games at least, the team announced Thursday.

news

Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of regular-season debut with Cleveland Browns

In his first media session since returning from an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson refused to answer non-football questions. Cleveland's new QB repeatedly stressed that his focus is on his Browns debut, which just so happens to come against his old team in Houston.

news

Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'

Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner on facing Seahawks for first time: 'It's just another game'

Bobby Wagner, who played his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, faces the Seahawks on Sunday for the first time, but the Rams LB is approaching it like any other game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets excited for challenge of Vikings' talented offense: 'I love going against the best'

The Jets head north to Minneapolis this weekend, where they'll face a Vikings team loaded with weapons. New York is ready for the test.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE