Agent: Packers not planning to cut Donald Driver

Published: May 30, 2012 at 04:07 PM

Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver will receive $2.5 million for the 2012 season after renegotiating his contract with the team, ESPN's Andrew Brandt reported on Wednesday.

Brandt also reported that Driver will receive $500,000 "up front." He did not cite a source.

Driver's agent, Jordan Woy, told ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde on Wednesday that Driver is part of the Packers' plans for 2012, and they likely won't release him before the season.

"He signed a new one-year deal that has enough up-front money that Donald is guaranteed to play this season," Woy wrote to Wilde in an e-mail. "The Packers would not re-sign him if they didn't want him back as an organization."

Wilde also reported that the contract will run for just one more year.

Woy confirmed to NFL Network's Albert Breer on Wednesday that Driver had agreed to terms on a renegotiated contract with the Packers, and that the contract still had to be reviewed.

Driver, who recently won the television reality show "Dancing With the Stars," had been set to make $5 million in 2012. However, because the 37-year-old veteran was coming off a down season, there had been some doubt about whether the Packers would want him back.

