Around the NFL

Agent: Eli Manning handles N.Y. media like no QB could

Published: Jul 23, 2015 at 02:07 AM

The Giants and Eli Manning are in the flirting stage of what seems like an inevitable mega-deal that will keep the two-time Super Bowl champion in East Rutherford, New Jersey, until he's almost 40. In the meantime, though, Manning's agent is feeling free to list all the reasons why it needs to get done sooner.

"The Giants have always been a solid organization, and Eli obviously is a unique human being and a terrific guy, so I think he's uniquely suited to be the New York Giant quarterback," Tom Condon said Wednesday on Sirius XM, via The New York Post. "I don't know of anybody else who could handle that New York media and the scrutiny and all the pressure that goes with that the way that he does. He's truly is unflappable."

Typically, siding with an agent or team during dense negotiations like these is an exercise in fandom. There is no side operating without a massive bias.

But in this case, Condon is absolutely right. There are very, very few quarterbacks who can handle the position in the New York market, and Manning has done an exemplary job for more than a decade.

Our short-term memory takes us back to the Mark Sanchez era, during which fellow players complained about their leader being babied by the organization, or shielded after particularly jarring losses or controversies. In a different era, the team's former first-round pick, Richard Todd, hurled a New York Post reporter in a locker.

For all the Giants have been through -- both highs and lows -- Manning has been an asset who they don't have to worry about. During his aggressively insipid media sessions, the team can just wind him up and let him go. It's no different in a six-game losing streak than it is in the wee hours after a Super Bowl victory.

There's something to be said about that kind of mental capacity. If nothing else, the Giants have a consummate CEO in Manning, and need to pay him as such to keep him around.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the eight most intriguing training camp battles heading into the season. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ready to find 'stable home' with contender in 2023

In a career that's already seen him traded thrice, Yannick Ngakoue is hoping to land with a contender that can provide him some stability.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise'

Despite Ravens GM Eric DeCosta insisting the team still wants Patrick Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City. Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

news

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami

Despite trade rumors swirling this offseason, Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he wants to stay in Miami.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team'

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise's thinking on the decision.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Tom Brady on Thursday said he will be back in Foxborough for the New England Patriots' home opener as the team honors their former legendary quarterback.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More