AFC West roster reset: Chiefs are stacked, but division is surging

Talk about a low-risk, high-reward move. It's rare that you can acquire one of the best players at his position in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The Titans' willingness to part ways with Casey in the trade was more about them and their finances than Casey and his play. That's not to say he carries an exorbitant contract. The 30-year-old lineman still has three years left on a deal that's in line with his performance. And there's no dead money if he's cut after this season, per Over The Cap. That doesn't figure to be a consideration, though, if Casey continues playing the way he always has. He's quietly made five consecutive Pro Bowls while remaining a pass-rushing force inside. Moreover, his athleticism would seem to make him a perfect fit as a 5-technique in Denver's defense. This is the type of player Fangio would covet on the open market. Instead of paying up to coax him to Denver, the Broncos gave up little and, once they surround him with Shelby Harris, Bradley Chubb and Von Miller, figure to get a lot in return.