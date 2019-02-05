AFC West rookie grades: Denver upgraded both sides of the ball

What a tumultuous year for the Raiders. Oakland followed this class by dealing away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper for future first-rounders, adding emphasis on future drafts, but this one landed a few contributors who have the chance to blossom into good players. Miller was thrown into the fire and did a decent job (he was playing through a knee injury), and Key played slightly above expectations, showing flashes of the potential that once had him projected as a first-rounder. Hurst slid because of concern related to a heart condition, but he played well, recording 31 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. His future is promising. Townsend adequately replaced Marquette King. Parker was another rookie thrown into battle nearly immediately, but he wasn't as effective as Miller. Victor, who was an effective player at Washington when he wasn't in trouble, didn't make it to the final 53-man roster. Ateman found opportunities as a result of a thin receiving corps, while Nelson's season is incomplete, due to a slow return from injury. Carlson, the first of just two kickers drafted in 2018 (Round 5, No. 167 by the Vikings), almost immediately flared out in Minnesota. But the Raiders picked him up off the scrap heap, and the former Auburn standout went 16-for-17 in field goals and 18-for-18 in PATs with Oakland.