AFC West Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 01:12 PM

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the AFC West teams leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft.

DENVER BRONCOS

First-round spot: 31
» Broncos' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Broncos:
» Moritz Boehringer, WR, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns:Broncos schedule visit with German WR
» Devontae Booker, RB, Utah:Visiting Broncos
» Chris Brown, WR, Notre Dame:Brown spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game
» Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford:Cajuste spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game
» Kameron Canaday, LS, Portland State:Long snapper works out for Broncos
» Chase Farris, OG, Ohio State:Farris spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game
» Travis Feeney, LB, Washington:Feeney spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Broncos
» Max McCaffrey, WR, Duke:Has workout with father's former team
» Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss:Will visit Broncos
» Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State:Prescott visiting team in Denver
» Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU:Visited with Broncos
» Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State:Sharp spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game
» Elijah Shumate, S, Notre Dame:Has visited with Broncos
» Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State:Thuney spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game
» Anthony Zettel, DT, Penn State:Zettel spotted with Broncos at Shrine Game

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

First-round spot: 28
» Chiefs' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Chiefs:
» Moritz Boehringer, WR, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns:Boehringer visits with Chiefs
» Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech:Butler has visit scheduled with Chiefs
» De'Vondre Campbell, LB, Minnesota:Has visit/workout set up with Chiefs
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Chiefs
» David Morgan, TE, Texas-San Antonio:Chiefs dignitary attends pro day
» Kalan Reed, DB, Southern Miss:Chiefs DB coach attends pro day
» Wendall Williams, WR, Cumberlands:Has interview with team scout at regional combine

OAKLAND RAIDERS

First-round spot: 14
» Raiders' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Raiders:
» Devontae Booker, RB, Utah:RB coach attends personal pro day
» Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida:Raiders show interest in Bullard
» Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech:Has worked out for Raiders
» Su'a Cravens, LB, USC:Has visit scheduled with Raiders
» Sean Davis, CB, Maryland: Davis has meeting with Raiders
» Josh Doctson, WR, TCU:Raiders WR coach attends pro day
» Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford:Visited with Hogan at school
» William Jackson III, CB, Houston: Has workout scheduled with Raiders
» Jordan Jenkins, OLB, Georgia:Scheduled to meet with Raiders
» Kyle Murphy, OT, Stanford:Raiders OL coach takes hands-on interest
» Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss:Nkemdiche visiting with Raiders
» Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State:LB coach checks out pro day
» Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville:Raiders dignitary attends pro day
» Kalan Reed, DB, Southern Miss:Raiders DB coach attends pro day
» Wendall Williams, WR, Cumberlands:Raiders try to set up private workout

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

First-round spot: 3
» Chargers' 2016 draft picks | Draft history

Prospects associated with the Chargers:
» Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson:Alexander has met with Chargers
» Robby Anderson, WR, Temple:Anderson spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Joe Bolden, LB, Michigan:Bolden spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Anthony Brown, CB, Purdue:Brown spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Chris Brown, WR, Notre Dame:Brown spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Jatavis Brown, LB, Akron:Has visited with Chargers
» DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon:Buckner meets with Chargers
» Juston Burris, CB, North Carolina State:Burris spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Su'a Cravens, OLB, USC:Cravens to meet with Chargers
» Devin Fuller, WR, UCLA:Chargers show interest in Fuller
» Darien Harris, LB, Michigan State:Harris spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford:Had pre-draft visit with Chargers
» Alex Huettel, OG, Bowling Green:Huettel spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Myles Jack, LB, UCLA:Jack: Chargers envision me as safety
» Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State:Team travels to Ohio to meet with QB
» Cody Kessler, QB, USC:Chargers show interest in Kessler
» Cre'von Leblanc, CB, Florida Atlantic:Leblanc spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Antonio Longino, LB, Arizona State:Longino spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis:Lynch has visited with Chargers
» Luther Maddy, DT, Virginia Tech:Maddy spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Lene Maiava, OG, Arizona:Maiava spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss:Team hosts "boom-or-bust" prospect
» Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State:Ogbah to visit with Chargers
» Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama:Chargers show interest in Reed
» Mike Rose, DE, North Carolina State:Rose spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Nate Sudfeld, QB, Indiana:Sudfeld spotted with Chargers at Shrine Game
» Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame:Chargers OL coach attends pro day
» Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss:WRs coach attends pro day
» Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss:Tunsil visits with Chargers

