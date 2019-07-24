AFC training camp battles to watch: Dolphins QB, Bills RB, more

The very existence of this battle is disrespectful to Lindsay and shows how difficult it is to shake pre-draft evaluations. Lindsay was a Pro Bowl revelation as an undrafted rookie a season ago, but a late-season wrist injury combined with a new coaching staff, Freeman's superior size (240 pounds!) and his draft position as a 2018 third-rounder means that nothing will be handed to Lindsay. All signs point to a committee approach under new coordinator Rich Scangarello in an effort to keep both players fresh. "Scangs" has alluded to using the two backs similarly to how the Falcons used Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, so Lindsay will have to earn his playing time all over again. A healthy start to camp is aiding that effort.