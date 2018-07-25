AFC training camp battles: Jets' annual QB race tops list

Allen was supposed to be the highly drafted rookie quarterback who needed the most time to learn as a pro ... but he was drafted into the easiest competition to win available. McCarron was supposed to finally get his shot as a starter ... but he signed a backup's contract and reportedly didn't stand out in offseason practices. Peterman was supposed to be an afterthought, a tired punchline after his five-interception half last year ... but he reportedly showed a better command of Buffalo's offense than anyone else this offseason. Bills fans are going to miss Tyrod Taylor, and I'm not going to miss the Bills fans that I block on Twitter after they attack me for saying so.