Duke Johnson, Browns agree to 3-year, $15.6M deal

The Browns might have bolstered their backfield with the additions of veteran Carlos Hyde and rookie Nick Chubb, but that doesn't mean Duke Johnson is being phased out of the offense.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million contract extension ($7.7 million guaranteed) with the Browns on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources close to the situation. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus.

Johnson was the most reliable performer in coach Hue Jackson's attack last season, totaling 1,041 yards from scrimmage on 156 touches. Among the best pass-catching specialists in football, he finished third among all running backs in receiving yards (693) and fourth in receptions (74).

Although Hyde and Chubb project to handle early down rushing chores, Johnson will ride sidecar to quarterback Tyrod Taylor in obvious passing situations. Considering new play-caller Todd Haley's success with Le'Veon Bell out of the backfield in Pittsburgh, Johnson's targets might actually increase in 2018.

Boasting a pair of new quarterbacks, a diverse backfield and a deeper wide receiver corps, the Browns' offense should be among the NFL's most improved.