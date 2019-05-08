Analysis

AFC South projected starters: Did Texans do enough for Watson?

Published: May 08, 2019 at 05:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Gregg Rosenthal will project post-draft starting lineups for all 32 teams, because there's no better way to celebrate the arrival of spring.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB:Deshaun Watson
RB:Lamar Miller
WR:DeAndre Hopkins
WR:Will Fuller
WR:Keke Coutee
TE:Jordan Thomas
LT:Matt Kalil
LG:Martinas Rankin
C:Nick Martin
RG:Zach Fulton
RT:Tytus Howard

DE:J.J. Watt
DT:D.J. Reader
OLB:Jadeveon Clowney
ILB:Benardrick McKinney
ILB:Zach Cunningham
OLB:Whitney Mercilus
CB:Johnathan Joseph
CB:Bradley Roby
CB:Aaron Colvin
S:Justin Reid
S:Tashaun Gipson

» Tytus Howard, the team's surprise first-round pick from Alabama State, should wind up starting at one of the tackle spots. Right tackle could be the more natural place for him as a rookie, especially because the Texans' options on the blind side (Matt Kalil, Julie'n Davenport) inspire a tad more confidence than the right tackle options.

» Perhaps the Texans will be right in their evaluations of Howard, their 2018 tight end draft picks (Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas) and in the decision to retain Lamar Miller for another year. But it sure looks from the outside that they didn't do enough to help Deshaun Watson.

» Part of my issue with the Texans' offense is depth. It's not just that the skill-position starters are so-so other than Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, but the drop-off to the reserves is steep. If the team is going to keep rolling with Miller, it should at least have a young backup with the potential to compete with him, and D'Onta Foreman has not shown that he can play that role.

» The Texans' defensive line behind J.J. Watt is quietly effective. D.J. Reader, Brandon Dunn and Angelo Blackson all rotate to shut down opposing run games.

» If Whitney Mercilus returns to form, he could make a very good front seven a sensational one. He missed 11 games in 2017 and his production last season fell off a cliff, yet he'll only be 29 years old at the start of the season.

» Jadeveon Clowney, who received the franchise tag this offseason, is always battling through injuries, yet his production and snap count have been as consistent as that of nearly any edge player in football over the last three years. I wouldn't be worried about the effect of his contract negotiation on him or the team.

» The Texans bought low on talented defensive backs Bradley Roby and Tashaun Gipson. I like the moves in a vacuum, but it's a stretch to believe they will outperform what their predecessors -- Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu -- did for the team in 2018 before exiting via free agency this offseason.

Biggest change from a year ago: Change on the offensive line in Houston is a constant, with Bill O'Brien hoping he's finally found a winning combination.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB:Andrew Luck
RB:Marlon Mack
WR:T.Y. Hilton
WR:Devin Funchess
TE:Jack Doyle
TE:Eric Ebron
LT:Anthony Castonzo
LG:Quenton Nelson
C:Ryan Kelly
RG:Mark Glowinski
RT:Braden Smith

DE:Justin Houston
DT:Margus Hunt
DT:Denico Autry
DE:Jabaal Sheard
OLB:Darius Leonard
MLB:Anthony Walker
CB:Pierre Desir
CB:Kenny Moore
CB:Rock Ya-Sin
S:Malik Hooker
S:Clayton Geathers

» I went into this exercise believing every team in the AFC South had reason to believe it can win a wide-open division. That may be true, but upon further reflection, it will be a massive disappointment if the Colts don't make the playoffs. My ATN Podcast colleague Chris Wesseling's adopted team has the right quarterback, the right coach and very few roster holes.

» It is so strange to write in a Colts offensive line that is not only set in stone, but should be a major source of strength. Quenton Nelson figures to be a perennial All-Pro, although the key to the entire group could be his fellow 2018 classmate Braden Smith backing up his impressive rookie campaign at right tackle.

» Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron are both listed as starters because coach Frank Reich loves to play with two tight ends. Doyle's recovery from hip surgery is an X-factor for an offense that could use his reliable hands.

» Rookie wideout Parris Campbell could have also made the list above as a third receiver. It's safe to expect Reich to carve out a role for the speedster, focusing on what he does well as he expands his route tree.

» The Colts sound content with their running back group, but a veteran addition would not be a surprise, perhaps as late as September during roster cuts.

» So many of the best teams in the NFL (Patriots, Rams, Saints) have a deep secondary. The Colts are joining that crew. Their cornerback group goes four deep in quality if 2019 second-rounder Rock Ya-Sin pans out, with 2017 second-round pick Quincy Wilson not listed above.

Biggest change from a year ago: Daily questions about Andrew Luck's health have been replaced by daily bouquets being thrown at general manager Chris Ballard's comprehensive roster-building.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

QB:Nick Foles
RB:Leonard Fournette
WR:Dede Westbrook
WR:Marqise Lee
WR:Chris Conley
TE:Geoff Swaim
LT:Cam Robinson
LG:Andrew Norwell
C:Brandon Linder
RG:A.J. Cann
RT:Jawaan Taylor

DE:Yannick Ngakoue
DT:Calais Campbell
DT:Marcell Dareus
DE:Josh Allen
OLB:Quincy Williams
MLB:Myles Jack
CB:Jalen Ramsey
CB:A.J. Bouye
CB:D.J. Hayden
S:Jarrod Wilson
S:Ronnie Harrison

» The wide receiver crew isn't as good as the Jaguars think it is or as bad as you probably think it is. In Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and D.J. Chark, the Jaguars have enough talent for 2-3 players to step up as consistent performers. Lee is coming off a torn ACL, however, while Cole and Chark are coming off rough 2018 seasons. Conley, a free-agent pickup from Kansas City, is a sleeper.

» It's not like Nick Foles has proven options at tight end, either. Former Cowboy Geoff Swaim and third-round pick Josh Oliver should both get plenty of run.

» Other than Foles, there's no more important player to the Jaguars' offense than Leonard Fournette. The running back depth chart is weak behind him and this offensive line, buoyed by drafting Jawaan Taylor, is set up to maul opponents. If last year's Fournette shows up, the offense is sunk.

» That defensive line is absolutely outrageous. Calais Campbell is listed on the interior because that's where he'll play in Jacksonville's nickel package, which will wind up getting more snaps than the base personnel. First-round pick Josh Allen and Yannick Ngakoue should be the dynamic speed tandem flying off the edge that Ngakoue and Dante Fowler never quite developed into with any consistency.

» There wasn't room above to list stout nose tackle Abry Jones or last year's first-round pick, defensive tackle Taven Bryan. If Campbell continues to toss aside father time, this may be the best defensive line in football.

» Telvin Smith's surprise announcement that he won't play the 2019 season puts the Jaguars in a bind. Quincy Williams, the team's stunning third-round pick, would appear to be the next man up. Look for the team to sign a veteran to compete as well.

» The safeties could be the biggest concern on the otherwise-loaded defense. The Jaguars gave Jarrod Wilson a contract extension in January and they have confidence in Ronnie Harrison, but the two players have combined for fewer than 700 career snaps.

Biggest change from a year ago: The upgrade at quarterback and health on the offensive line should make all the Jaguars' skill-position talent look better.

TENNESSEE TITANS

QB:Marcus Mariota
RB:Derrick Henry
WR:Corey Davis
WR:Adam Humphries
WR:Taywan Taylor
TE:Delanie Walker
LT:Taylor Lewan
LG:Rodger Saffold
C:Ben Jones
RG:Nate Davis
RT:Jack Conklin

DE:DaQuan Jones
DT:Jurrell Casey
OLB:Cameron Wake
ILB:Wesley Woodyard
ILB:Jayon Brown
OLB:Harold Landry
CB:Adoree' Jackson
CB:Malcolm Butler
CB:Logan Ryan
S:Kevin Byard
S:Kenny Vaccaro

» Even if the Titans' offense doesn't look perfect, it certainly appears to be more complete than at any other time in the Jon Robinson era. With the notable exception of Marcus Mariota, these are mostly his guys, picked up since Robinson's hire as general manager in 2016.

» Mariota shouldn't be worried about Ryan Tannehill's presence. The Titans needed a better insurance policy at quarterback, so they traded for the Dolphins' former QB1. However, it's hard to imagine Mariota losing his job due to performance unless the season goes so poorly that the Titans decide Mariota won't be part of the team in 2020.

» Robinson and Titans fans may prefer that second-round rookie A.J. Brown wins a starting receiver job over Taywan Taylor or Tajae Sharpe. The Titans have learned over the years, though, that penciling rookie receivers into the starting lineup is risky (most recently with Corey Davis).

» The return of Delanie Walker is massive for Mariota, although it's worth wondering if the impending 35-year-old will have the same juice coming off a season lost to injury.

» This offensive line underperformed as a group last year. The addition of Rodger Saffold and a healthier Jack Conklin should lead to a renaissance. The Titans want to run the ball a lot and have the players up front to do so.

» Calling Cameron Wake an outside linebacker feels misleading in such a multiple defense. Wake and Harold Landry are the key edge players in any formation, and Jurrell Casey's ability to play inside and outside helps give coach Mike Vrabel a lot of options.

» This is a solid defense top to bottom, although it needs some standout performers other than Casey. Wake should help. Malcolm Butler and Landry both have the potential to play much better than they did a year ago. The secondary has room to grow as a group considering its talent level and continuity.

Biggest change from a year ago: Mariota's surrounding talent is deeper and more mature. While this doesn't look like an explosive offense, it presents more problems for defenses than it did last season.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

Listen on Google Play Music

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers nab 2 receivers in Round 1 after Davante Adams trade

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Bills hit No. 1! Buccaneers, Broncos up 14 spots after first wave of free agency

What does the league pecking order look like after the opening wave of free agency? Dan Hanzus updates his NFL Power Rankings with changes at No. 1 and No. 32, plus PLENTY of movement in between.
news

Matt Ryan to Indianapolis: Five biggest takeaways from Colts-Falcons trade

Matt Ryan just became the latest big-name quarterback to switch teams, as the Falcons agreed to trade the longtime franchise face to the Colts. Kevin Patra assesses the five biggest takeaways from Monday's big move.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Riskiest contracts given out so far? Jaguars' aggressive moves top the board

Gregg Rosenthal examines some of the riskiest contracts NFL teams have given out in free agency so far, including the Jaguars' acquisition of Christian Kirk and the Saints' signing of Marcus Maye.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Best contracts given out so far? Bucs find value, Chargers wisely break the bank

Which NFL teams astutely attacked the opening of free agency? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights some of the best contract signings thus far, with the Buccaneers finding value and the Chargers wisely breaking the bank for a true CB1.
news

Will Jaguars' spending spree pay off? Plus, ranking NFL's top 5 pass-rush duos after free agency shakeup

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the rationale behind Jacksonville's aggressive spending spree. Plus, a look at the top five pass-rushing duos in the wake of the free agency frenzy. And how will the Packers replace Davante Adams?
news

Cleveland Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson underscores cold, hard reality

Deshaun Watson hovered like a ghost over the NFL for a year, ever-present but almost entirely unseen and unheard. Still facing 22 civil lawsuits, the quarterback was traded to the Browns on Friday. Judy Battista says the ordeal underscores a cold, hard reality.
news

Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers: Who are the trade's biggest winners and losers?

Davante Adams will get the lucrative long-term deal he's long sought, but it will be coming from the Raiders instead of the Packers. Jeffri Chadiha highlights the winners and losers from the blockbuster trade.
news

2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The start of the new league year has significantly altered rosters across the NFL via big-money contracts and blockbuster trades. Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers. On which list does the Steelers' signing of Mitchell Trubisky land?
news

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

While Russell Wilson heads to Denver to chase a title, all remains quiet with Kyler Murray in Arizona. Marc Sessler runs through the biggest moves (and non-moves) of the 2022 free agency period so far.
news

Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

No two teams have done more to close the gap in their division and conference than the Broncos and Chargers. Jim Trotter discusses their recent moves and why each could be seen as a legitimate contender.
news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW