Colts' Jack Doyle underwent hip surgery; OTAs unlikely

Jack Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts hope the worst is behind him.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed Wednesday while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that his Pro Bowl tight end recently underwent hip surgery but is expected to return by training camp.

"Surgery was good, he's rehabbing good," Ballard said, via the team's website. "My guess is [he] probably will not do anything through OTAs. "I mean, look: Jack's a vet player. I trust him; trust that he's going to do everything that he can to get back. And we're shooting for the start of training camp for him to be back."

It's a promising prognosis given how Doyle's 2018 campaign played out. Coming off an 80-catch campaign the previous season, Doyle suffered a hip injury in Week 2 last year versus the Redskins that sidelined him for five games. A few weeks into his return, Doyle took a bad hit to the kidney against the Dolphins and needed surgery before missing the remainder of the season.

He finished the year with 26 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in just six games. It was the first time in his six-year career that he didn't play in at least 15 games.

"It's tough to be hurt, tough to be out," Doyle told reporters at the end of the regular season. "[It was] just one of those years. I've been fairly lucky in the health department. Just another challenge ahead. I'm trying to get stronger and better and back out there."

Ballard noted that Doyle has recovered from his kidney injury -- "we're in good shape," he said.