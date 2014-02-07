AFC South Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the AFC South teams leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft.
Houston Texans
A year removed from winning the AFC South crown, the Houston Texans fell on hard times in 2013 and own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft as a result. Quarterback appears to be the most pressing team need, but Houston could be tempted to add pieces to an already talent-laden defense.
May 7:Texans could 'legitimately move' down in draft
Texans general manager Rick Smith said he has had "enough conversations to legitimately move" from the first overall pick. Smith did not disclose any potential trade partners or the seriousness of any potential deals to quantify how legitimate things stand on the eve of the draft.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina
May 5:Might Texans pass on Clowney to take Mack?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that, after talking to sources familiar with Texans general manager Rick Smith's thinking, he no longer believes it's a certainty that Houston will pick Clowney if it keeps the No. 1 overall selection. Rapoport said the name to watch if the Texans don't take Clowney is that of former Buffalo outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who might be viewed by Houston as a more natural defensive fit than Clowney.
Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
April 29:Report: Texans still considering Manziel
The growing consensus is the Texans will select South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the first overall pick. But there's still a need for a franchise quarterback for new coach Bill O'Brien to work with. Plugged-in beat writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle wrote that the Texans still have Manziel under consideration for the top pick as a result.
Blake Annen, TE, Cincinnati
April 29:Under-the-radar TE visited Texans
Annen didn't do all that much in college (career totals of 19 receptions for 228 yards and two TDs) and wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he opened eyes at the Bearcats' pro day, turning in a 4.41 clocking in the 40 and a 34-inch vertical jump. Annen started only as a senior after seeing a lot of action on special teams in his first three seasons, but his workout on pro day could get him selected on the third day of the draft. Houston definitely needs to get a tight end in this draft; will the Texans grab one relatively early or wait until late? They have three sixth-round picks and two seventh-rounders.
Lonnie Ballentine, FS, Memphis
April 25:Surprisingly fast FS met with Texans
Ballentine (6-foot-3, 219 pounds), who was not invited to the combine, has excellent size and opened a lot of eyes with a blazing 4.39 clocking in the 40 at Memphis' pro day. He started in his final two seasons with the Tigers but wasn't all that productive. But he's also younger than a typical college senior, as he graduated from high school a year early to get started with his college career. He's also more mature than a typical college senior: He is married and has two children. His measurables are such that he could be a third-day pick, though you would draft him more on potential (and size) than production. Houston has three of the final 46 picks in the draft and could be intrigued enough to grab him.
Jake Matthews, OT, Texas A&M
April 22:Matthews to meet with Texans
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported via Twitter that the Texans are set to visit with Matthews, one of the top tackles in the draft. The Texans have also visited with Auburn tackle Greg Robinson. It's extremely unlikely that Matthews is going first overall. There has been some talk that Houston is willing to trade the top pick, and this likely is a case of the Texans doing their due diligence on a stud lineman who would be there if they traded down a couple of spots.
April 1:Texans could draft two quarterbacks
New Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien reiterated that his team will draft one quarterback -- and "maybe two." Drafting two quarterbacks is not an outlandish thought at all. Indeed, the Texans should snag two. Owning the top pick -- and having 11 picks overall -- obviously gives the Texans some flexibility.
March 28:Texans reportedly shopping No. 1 overall pick
The Texans reportedly are "trying hard" to deal the No. 1 overall pick, and the Buffalo Bills might be in the mix. Will Commissioner Roger Goodell announce a different team's name to open the NFL draft?
C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Iowa
March 26:Texans among teams set to meet with Fiedorowicz
Fiedorowicz was worked out by Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes at Iowa's pro day, but will perform private workouts on the Iowa campus for the Cowboys and Texans. He has scheduled visits in the coming weeks with the Buccaneers, Falcons, Lions and Patriots, too.
AJ McCarron, QB, Alabama
March 12:Scout seems to pay close attention to QB
A member of the Texans' scouting contingent appeared to be paying especially close attention to McCarron during Alabama's pro day. The Texans could be looking at options at the quarterback position in the draft beyond the No. 1 overall pick.
Greg Robinson, OT, Auburn
March 5:Robinson wants Texans to make him No. 1 pick
Robinson, one of seven players in play to be the No. 1 overall pick, made it known that it would be important for him to be the Texans' top pick, saying, "I think it would matter for anybody. As high as I can go, that's my goal." While most draft experts have the Texans taking a quarterback or defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah also lists offensive tackle as one of the team's three biggest needs.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois
March 4:Garoppolo has private workout for Texans
Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien attended Northwestern's pro day and reportedly put Garoppolo through a private workout. Garoppolo was at Northwestern's pro day because Eastern Illinois did not have its own event. He is not expected to be in play for the No. 1 overall pick, but the Texans could consider him in the second round if they do not select a quarterback with the first pick.
Tom Savage, QB, Pittsburgh
March 3:Texans coach O'Brien at Pitt pro day
Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien attended the Pitt pro day on Monday. Tony Pauline reported that O'Brien asked Savage "to throw specific routes at the end of the workout." The Texans own the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and have a need at quarterback. O'Brien coached at Penn State during the 2013 college season, so it would seem logical that he would at least be familiar with the Pitt signal-caller.
Indianapolis Colts
The AFC South champions are without a first-round selection due to the trade for Trent Richardson with the Cleveland Browns. Instead, they will have to wait until selection No. 27 in the second round (the 59th pick overall) to add to a team with glaring needs in a number of areas despite consecutive playoff appearances. Upgrading the offensive line -- and protecting 2012 No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck -- will likely be the top priority, but getting a cornerstone lineman in the second round will be a tough task.
Tyler Starr, OLB, South Dakota
April 30:Productive FCS 'backer worked out for Colts
Starr (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), a FCS star, played well in the East-West Shrine Game. He underwhelmed at the combine with a 4.95 clocking in the 40, but his pro-day time of 4.58 was an eye-opener. Starr was the defensive MVP in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and holds school career records in sacks (27) and forced fumbles (13). He needs to become more physical, but his pass-rush skills could lead the Colts to use a sixth- or seventh-round pick on Starr and hope he develops into a specialty pass rusher.
Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota
April 25: Handful of teams take look at Hagemen
Hageman has reportedly either met or worked out for five NFL clubs: the Titans, Falcons, Steelers, Colts and Cardinals. Projected as a late-first or early-second round pick, the massive 6-6, 318-pounder participated in the Senior Bowl and took a liking to Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox. And head coach Mike Smith took a liking to Hageman, as well.
Dez Southward, FS, Wisconsin
April 23:Colts meet with faster-than-expected safety
Southward (6-foot-1, 212 pounds) was a two-year starter at Wisconsin but was unable to work out at February's NFL Scouting Combine because of a medical issue. Speed supposedly was a concern, but he blazed a 4.38 in the 40 at Wisconsin's pro day and also had a 42-inch vertical jump, which opened some eyes. He can play both safety positions, but likely is better-suited for strong safety in the NFL. Southward seems likely to go early on the draft's third day. Indianapolis certainly would seem to need a young safety but doesn't have a fourth-round pick. The Colts pick 26th in the third round (90th overall), but that seems too early for Southward. Their next pick isn't until 26th in the fifth round (166th overall) and that seems too late for Southward.
Walt Aikens, CB, Liberty
April 22:Small-school corner visits with Colts
Aikens (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is a big corner generally considered a likely third-day pick -- though he is expected to come off the board early on the third day (or perhaps even late on the second day). He showed well at the Reese's Senior Bowl but was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40 in 4.46 seconds at Liberty's pro day. He began his career at Illinois, starting five times at safety as a true freshman, before being dismissed and transferring to Liberty, where he started for three seasons at corner. Indianapolis needs depth at corner but doesn't have a pick in the fourth round.
Martavis Bryant, WR, Clemson
April 22:Big WR visiting with Colts
Bryant (6-foot-4, 211 pounds) likely would intrigue the Colts, who don't have a first-round pick. Bryant has excellent size and ran a 4.42 40 at the combine -- faster than more celebrated teammate Sammy Watkins' 4.43. But unlike Watkins, Bryant is far from a finished product; you're drafting him far more on potential than production. Bryant could be available when the Colts pick 27th (59th overall) in the second round. But "safer" receiver picks could be had in the second round -- and in the third round and even on the third day. Plus, wide receiver would not seem to be a priority for the Colts in the second round.
Kevin Norwood, WR, Alabama
April 22: Norwood making the rounds
Norwood has visited the Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, according to his pre-draft diary for USA Today Sports. One of quarterback AJ McCarron's most reliable targets the last three seasons, Norwood has also been on the receiving end of McCarron workouts for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. "All those northern teams seem to like me. That'd be different. I'd be great, though. I've always wanted to play in the snow," said the Mississippi native.
Terrance Mitchell, CB, Oregon
April 18:Swift Oregon CB worked out for Colts
Mitchell (5-foot-11, 192 pounds) was Oregon's other cornerback in 2013, playing in the shadow of Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, who -- unlike Mitchell -- decided to remain in school for his senior season. Mitchell also has been somewhat overlooked in a deep, deep cornerback class, but he has OK size, recently ran well in the 40 and was a three-year starter for the Ducks. Indianapolis would seem to be in the market for a young corner who can provide depth, and Mitchell could interest them on the third day.
Nic Jacobs, TE, McNeese State
April 10:Three teams check out pro day
Representatives from 17 NFL teams -- including tight end coaches from the Cardinals, Colts and Jaguars -- were present for a pro day featuring Jacobs, who transferred to McNeese State following two seasons at LSU.
Cyril Richardson, G, Baylor
March 20:Colts assistant checks out Baylor's pro day
Keeping quarterback Andrew Luck upright and throwing darts to his receivers is priority No. 1 in Indianapolis, and the team could be on the lookout for talent beyond the first round. Richardson figures to be selected in the second- to third-round range, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, and could be available when the Colts finally pick late in the second round at pick No. 59.
Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Boise State
March 17:Pagano attends Boise State's pro day
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was among the notable attendees at Boise State's pro day, where Lawrence was the big draw among the prospects working out. Lawrence is a pass-rush specialist and could still be available when the Colts finally pick late in the second round with selection No. 59.
Marcus Martin, C, USC
March 12:Colts' Pagano takes close look at USC linemen
Colts coach Chuck Pagano was the only head coach at USC's pro day and he spent plenty of time studying the offensive linemen at the workout. Martin could be a player the team targets early on in the draft to help shore up the group blocking for Andrew Luck.
David Fluellen, RB, Toledo
March 12:Colts RB coach on hand to watch Fluellen work out
Colts running backs coach David Walker was among the representatives on hand to watch Fluellen work out at Toledo's pro day. Despite a blockbuster trade to acquire Trent Richardson in 2013, the Colts could still be on the lookout for playmakers out of the backfield and Fluellen is a two-time first-team All-MAC pick.
Dakota Dozier, OT, Furman
March 6:Line coach from Colts watches Dozier's pro day
NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt thinks Dozier could be a second-day draft pick (Rounds 2-3) following a strong pro day performance, which was witnessed by an offensive line coach from the Colts. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks that upgrading the offensive line should be the Colts' top priority.
Trent Murphy, LB, Stanford
March 4:Murphy welcomes idea of Cardinal reunion in Indy
The Colts feature four players from Stanford on their roster (receiver Griff Whalen, safety Delano Howell, tight end Coby Fleener and quarterback Andrew Luck), as well as an offensive coordinator, Pep Hamilton, who recently coached in Palo Alto. With glaring needs on the defensive side of the ball, it's easy to see Murphy finding a comfortable place with the team and the linebacker more than welcomes that possibility. "I'd be more than happy to reunite with the boys in Indy," Murphy said in an interview on "NFL AM" on NFL Network.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are clearly in rebuilding mode, and that project could mean that the team will be in the market for a quarterback. If the team decides that quarterback isn't the choice, then a myriad of top-shelf talent likely awaits at the Jaguars' perch near the top of the draft.
Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
May 7:Report: Manziel would prefer not to land in Jacksonville
Manziel maintained he would be excited to go to whatever NFL club drafts him during his media interviews at the NFL Play 60 Youth Football Festival. That's not the case, though, according to a report suggesting the former Texas A&M star would rather not land in Jacksonville. Sports Illustrated reports that Manziel wouldn't care to hear his name called when Jacksonville turns in its card.
Preston Brown, LB, Louisville
April 30:Run-stuffing LB worked out for Jags
Brown (6-foot-1, 251 pounds) is seen as a third-day pick. He is solid against the run but struggles in coverage. Brown could be a special-teams guy and the backup in the middle to Paul Posluszny.
Sammy Seamster, CB, Middle Tennessee State
April 29:Big corner visited Jags
Seamster has become a possible seventh-round pick because of his size/speed mix. Teams covet big corners, and Seamster now is on some radars because of his height; he also ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at MTSU's pro day. Seamster, who played two years at safety before moving to corner, never was a full-time starter for the Blue Raiders and finished his career with 69 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles. He seems more likely to be an undrafted free agent, but his size is appealing.
Jake Matthews, OT, Texas A&M
April 29:Matthews has late visit with Jaguars
Whether the Jaguars' reported interest in Jake Matthews is real or a smokescreen, the club reportedly brought the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews in for a visit. The Florida Times-Union's Ryan O'Halloran reported via Twitter more than two weeks ago that an offensive tackle pairing of Matthews and his former Aggies teammate, Luke Joeckel, was a consideration for the club. Joeckel was the Jaguars' first-round pick, No. 2 overall, last year.
Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia
April 16:QB coaches from four NFL teams check out pro day
Representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including the quarterback coaches from the Jaguars, Chiefs, Saints and Rams, the head coach (Gus Bradley) and general manager (David Caldwell) of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and St. Louis Rams director of player personnel Taylor Morton -- were present for Georgia's pro day. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt says that Murray could go as high as the second round if there's a run on quarterbacks.
Ken Bishop, DT, Northern Illinois
April 15:Squatty DT to visit Jaguars
Bishop (6-foot-0, 306 pounds) was a productive player at NIU, but he was not invited to February's NFL Scouting Combine. Still, he is expected to be a late-round pick. He can play nose tackle and holds up well vs. the run. The Jaguars signed two free-agent DTs (Ziggy Hood and Sen'Derrick Marks), but coach Gus Bradley is a defense-first guy and could be interested in further fortifying the interior.
Nic Jacobs, TE, McNeese State
April 10:Three teams check out pro day
Representatives from 17 NFL teams -- including tight end coaches from the Cardinals, Colts and Jaguars -- were present for a pro day featuring Jacobs, who transferred to McNeese State following two seasons at LSU.
Jeremy Hill, RB, LSU
April 9:Hill meeting with Jaguars on Thursday
Hill (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) is a character risk, but no one doubts his talent, and he should be one of the first five backs selected. The Jags own the seventh pick in the second round and the sixth in the third round; Hill should be available when they pick in the second and, because of character issues, also could be there in the third. The Jags signed free-agent RB Toby Gerhart, but bringing in Hill to compete with him would make sense.
April 8:Huge collection of top prospects visiting Jaguars
The Jaguars are hosting Johnny Manziel for a pre-draft visit to the team's facility, but he's only one among the first-round talent making its way to Jacksonville this week. Two of the club's other top options with the No. 3 overall pick, Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson and Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack, also are due to arrive. Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr and UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr will visit the Jaguars as well. Teddy Bridgewater will be in town for a visit, too.
Zach Mettenberger, QB, LSU
April 7:Mettenberger to meet with Jaguars, four other teams
It will be a busy week for Mettenberger, who will meet with Jaguars, as well as the Lions, Raiders, Titans and Vikings. All but Detroit would seem to be in the market for a starting quarterback. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt says that if Mettenberger is healthy, he could be a second-round pick in May.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina
April 2:Jags: Clowney proved 'he's been working his tail off'
Jaguars coaches were not in town for long, but they accomplished their mission in Columbia, S.C., at the pro-day workout of Clowney. They saw the NFL draft's most prolific pass rusher fatigued, and for Jaguars defensive line coach Todd Wash, that was the ultimate goal.
Keith Wenning, QB, Ball State
April 2:Wenning works out for Jaguars
Wenning worked out for the Jaguars, and has workouts scheduled with nine teams (including the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots), NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported. The Jaguars are on the lookout for quarterbacks in the draft after having jettisoned 2011 first-round pick Blaine Gabbert.
Avery Williamson, LB, Kentucky
March 24:Jaguars set to meet with Williamson
The Jaguars are among the teams set to meet with Williamson in the coming weeks, a good sign for the rising draft hopes of a prospect once considered on the fringe of NFL interest. Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh was among the representatives from 24 different NFL teams at Kentucky's pro day, where Williamson worked out.
Phillip Gaines, CB, Rice
March 20:Jaguars DB coach attends Rice's pro day
A defensive backs coach from the Jaguars was among the dignitaries on hand for Rice's pro day, where Gaines surprised everybody with his speed and quality of his overall pro-day workout that exceeded expectations.
David Fales, QB, San Jose State
March 19:Jeremiah: Fales good third-round option for Jags
Four of the five NFL.com mock drafts have the Jaguars passing on a quarterback with the No. 3 pick, but Daniel Jeremiah says the team could land a nice dark-horse option in Fales in the third round. Fellow NFL Media analyst Charles Davis said he believes Fales is more of a third-day pick.
Connor Shaw, QB, South Carolina
March 10:Jaguars showing interest in Shaw
Shaw said the Jaguars are among the teams showing the most interest in him, which makes sense given the developing narrative that the Jacksonville Jaguars will pass on drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick and address the position in the later rounds. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has said the team will draft a quarterback, or even two, but gave no indication as to how high in the draft the need will be filled.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans could be back in the market for a quarterback due to Jake Locker's inability to stay healthy. A pass rusher and cover safety could also be on the wish list.
Hakeem Smith, SS, Louisville
May 1:Physical safety worked out for Titans
Smith was a four-year starter for the Cardinals and teamed for three seasons with Calvin Pryor, considered one of the top two safeties in this draft. Smith played in the East-West Shrine Game, but wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Smith is a physical player who is especially tough in run support. His lack of speed (4.77 in the 40) is a big concern, but he did play at a high level for four seasons. He is a possible sixth- or seventh-round pick. The Titans definitely need to find some safety depth in this draft.
Zach Mettenberger, QB, LSU
April 25:Strong-armed QB to work out for Titans
Mettenberger, who already has met with the Titans, will work out for them Monday in Baton Rouge, La. Mettenberger has one of the strongest arms in the draft and is a prototypical dropback passer. Tennessee already has QB Jake Locker and signed Charlie Whitehurst in free agency, but there is doubt that Locker is a long-term answer. The Titans pick 10th in the second round (42nd overall), which is about the area in which Mettenberger is expected to be drafted.
Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota
April 25: Handful of teams take look at Hagemen
Hageman has reportedly either met or worked out for five NFL clubs: the Titans, Falcons, Steelers, Colts and Cardinals. Projected as a late-first or early-second round pick, the massive 6-6, 318-pounder participated in the Senior Bowl and took a liking to Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox. And head coach Mike Smith took a liking to Hageman, as well.
Calvin Pryor, FS, Louisville
April 10:Big-hitting safety visits with Titans
Pryor generally is considered one of the top two safeties in the draft. But safety wouldn't seem to be a position of need for Tennessee, which just signed Bernard Pollard to pair with Michael Griffin. The Titans, who pick 11th, would seem to need a cornerback and a pass-rushing linebacker more than a safety. Pryor is a huge hitter who covers a lot of ground, but his coverage skills aren't necessarily a positive. While he played free safety with Louisville, he wouldn't be out of place at strong safety in the NFL because of his hitting ability and work against the run. Pryor also has visited with, among others, Detroit and Pittsburgh.
Justin Gilbert, CB, Oklahoma State
April 9:Gilbert set to visit with Titans
The Titans need to replace star CB Alterraun Verner, who was lost in free agency, and Gilbert -- considered the best corner in the draft by most analysts -- could be the guy. Tennessee picks 11th, and the only team that picks before the Titans who would seem to be interested in a corner is Detroit, which has the 10th selection. But the Lions might be focused on trying to move up and snag Clemson WR Sammy Watkins. Gilbert (6-0½, 202 pounds) has good size and had the fastest 40 time (4.37 seconds) among the corners at February's NFL Scouting Combine; he also is a good return man.
Timmy Jernigan, DT, Florida State
April 4:Roby to visit with Titans
Jernigan played in a 4-3 set with FSU but could be a 3-4 nose tackle in the NFL, and that likely is why the Titans -- who utilize a 3-4 -- met with him. Defensive tackle wouldn't seem to be all that high on the Titans' draft priority list, but Jernigan is one of the two or three best tackles in the draft. The Titans pick 11th in the first round, and that seems a bit early for Jernigan. The Titans also met with Colorado State OLB Shaquil Barrett, who had 12 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2013 and was the Mountain West defensive player of the year. Barrett, who has an inspiring back story (he went to high school at Boys Town, in Omaha, Neb.), was not invited to the combine. He would seem to be a third-day pick.
Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State
April 1:Roby to visit with Titans
Roby has visits scheduled with the Bills, Chargers, Jets, Titans and Steelers, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported on Twitter. Roby is the fourth-rated cornerback on NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock's rankings, and a projected first-round selection based on mock drafts posted on NFL.com.
March 31:Titans to visit with local college stars
Five Nashville-based college players will visit with the Titans, The Tennessean reports. The quintet: Vanderbilt wide receiver Jordan Matthews and Tennessee State tight end A.C. Leonard, guards Kadeem Edwards and Demetrius Rhaney and safety David Van Dyke. Because each plays college ball locally, their visits don't count against the Titans' limit for player visits. Matthews, Leonard and Edwards are potential picks, while Rhaney and Van Dyke seem to be free-agent types. The Titans appear set at guard with Chance Warmack and Andy Levitre, but Matthews and Leonard could be intriguing additions. Leonard is a big-time athlete with the speed to get deep -- something the Titans could use at tight end -- while Matthews has the potential to develop into a productive No. 2 receiver for a team short on dangerous weapons on the outside.
Derek Carr, QB, Fresno State
March 26:Carr lines up workouts with QB-needy teams
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" some teams expected to workout Carr, "Derek Carr, I'm told, has individual workouts setup with the Titans, the Cleveland Browns, the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams."
Anthony Barr, OLB, UCLA
March 26: Barr set to meet with Titans
Last week it was reported that Barr would have a private meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Now we have learned that he's got a pretty busy schedule in the coming weeks. Barr has several meetings set up in addition to the one with the Falcons. "There have been a couple teams that have reached out," Barr told FOXSports. "I have a couple visits. I'm going to Pittsburgh. I was going to go to Detroit, but I met with their GM the day before the pro day, so I don't know if they think it's necessary. I'm also meeting with the Cowboys, Titans and Vikings."
Avery Williamson, LB, Kentucky
March 24:Titans set to meet with Williamson
The Titans are among the teams set to meet with Williamson in the coming weeks, a good sign for the rising draft hopes of a prospect once considered on the fringe of NFL interest. Based on production, it's hard to understand why Williamson wasn't initially more highly regarded.
March 21:Titans descend en masse on Vandy's pro day
Titans general manager Ruston Webster and coach Ken Whisenhunt were among the dignitaries on hand for Vanderbilt's pro day, where receiver Jordan Matthews, cornerback Andre Hal, safety Kenny Ladler and offensive tackle Wesley Johnson were the key prospects working out.
Jordan Tripp, LB, Montana
March 19:Titans scout works out pair of 'backers
Titans college scout Marv Sunderland worked out Tripp and teammmate Brock Coyle at Montana's pro day. While Tripp is expected to be a mid-round draft choice, Coyle has risen from obscurity during the draft season to be a potential selection come May.
Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia
March 19:Titans among 12 clubs interested in Murray
A dozen NFL clubs have shown more interest in Murray than others, and the Titans are among them. The Titans could be on the lookout for a suitable backup quarterback in the event that oft-injured Jake Locker continues to miss games.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Louisville
March 17:Titans' Whisenhunt present for Louisville's pro day
New Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt was on hand for Louisville's pro day, where Bridgewater's workout was the center of attention. The Titans, according to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, have a draft need at quarterback due to the inability of Jake Locker to stay healthy.