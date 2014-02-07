AFC South Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

Timmy Jernigan, DT, Florida State

April 4:Roby to visit with Titans

Jernigan played in a 4-3 set with FSU but could be a 3-4 nose tackle in the NFL, and that likely is why the Titans -- who utilize a 3-4 -- met with him. Defensive tackle wouldn't seem to be all that high on the Titans' draft priority list, but Jernigan is one of the two or three best tackles in the draft. The Titans pick 11th in the first round, and that seems a bit early for Jernigan. The Titans also met with Colorado State OLB Shaquil Barrett, who had 12 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2013 and was the Mountain West defensive player of the year. Barrett, who has an inspiring back story (he went to high school at Boys Town, in Omaha, Neb.), was not invited to the combine. He would seem to be a third-day pick.