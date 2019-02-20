Analysis

AFC free agency fun: Le'Veon Bell to Jets? Nick Foles to Jags?

Published: Feb 20, 2019 at 12:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. This also marks the official opening of something you might care about a bit more ... 2019 NFL free agency! With the frenzy still a few weeks off, Marc Sessler perused the list of players set to hit the open market, reviewed team-by-team offseason needs and concocted one fun free-agent fit for each organization. Let's start with the AFC.

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Ingram, running back

Baltimore's pound-the-rock-down-your-throat attack was exposed in January's playoff loss to the Chargers. With Lamar Jackson at the controls, though, the Ravens aren't about to ditch their devotion to the run. I like the idea of new play caller Greg Roman unleashing a hammer-dropping ball-carrier like Ingram alongside Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon.

Buffalo Bills: Mitch Morse, center

The Bills were dragged down last season by one of the league's ugliest run-blocking units. The pass protection wasn't much sunnier, forcing rookie arm Josh Allen to run for his life inside a weapons-free offense. Assuming he bolts Kansas City, Morse would give Buffalo an anchoring presence at the pivot after finishing as the sixth-best pass-blocking center in football last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Wuan James, offensive tackle

"Two linemen out of the gate? That's no fun," you moan. Also unfun: Watching your cowed quarterback get crunched to the godless turf. Bolstering Cincy's line remains a top priority for newbie coach Zac Taylor. James, despite some past injury issues, would give the Bengals a reliable presence at right tackle. He's ripe to be overpaid, but bookends are rare gems in today's NFL. It's a necessary expense.

Cleveland Browns: Frank Clark, edge

The Browns could use a tackle, too, but equal need exists for a havoc-spinning pass rusher to pair across from quarterback destroyer Myles Garrett. A bull-rushing powerhouse, Clark boasts the speed and strength to cast off blockers and crumble the pocket. Seattle wants him back -- "I'm counting on it," said coach Pete Carroll -- but the Browns are flush with piles of cash.

Denver Broncos: Jamison Crowder, wide receiver

After landing their quarterback in Joe Flacco, the Broncos still have plenty of work to do on offense. The line is a mess and the defense could use corner help, but I'm suggesting a buy-low add at wideout in Crowder, a unique physical talent coming off a campaign sideswiped by injuries. Redskins coach Jay Gruden insists Crowder remains in Washington's plans, but the lightning-quick pass catcher would fill a need in the slot for Denver.

Houston Texans: Matt Paradis, center

After the Texans allowed a league-high 62 sacks, finding better protection for franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is nothing short of a burning priority. Less-disastrous tackle play is a must, but issues extend to the interior line, where Nick Martin ranked as the AFC South's worst center, per PFF. Paradis was off to a strong start in Denver last season before a broken leg killed his campaign. He's expected to be all systems go for camp and would help this line become something more than a full-blown disaster.

Indianapolis Colts: Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle

If the Rams let him walk, Suh could help turn the middle of Indy's defense into a rough neighborhood. General manager Chris Ballard has built the roster off draft picks and economical free-agent adds, but why not use some of your league-high $108 million cap space on a blue-chip centerpiece? The idea of Suh and Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard operating as teammates is beyond juicy.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Foles, quarterback

You've undoubtedly endured a flood of Foles-to-Jacksonville blurbs by now, so I won't linger. With whispers of "mutual interest" between the Jaguars and Philly's Super Bowl-winning backup, the bigger question is whether the Eagles will franchise Foles to control this process and keep the division rival Giants and Redskins out of play.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Jackson, cornerback

Bags of money will go toward retaining Dee Ford, but the defensive to-do list runs deeper, as the Chiefs shift to a 4-3 scheme under Steve Spagnuolo. Kansas City could use help at every position, but free agency is a good spot to find cover-man help in the form of Jackson, a reliable defender against the pass and a top-tier talent against the run for Houston in 2018. He turns 31 in April, but has plenty left for a win-now team like the Chiefs.

Los Angeles Chargers: Anthony Barr, linebacker

The Chargers' defense will continue to swirl around the nightmare tandem of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The Bolts, though, could use a do-everything, versatile linebacker who plays all three downs. Barr's stock has fallen after a brilliant campaign in 2015, but he gives you a reliable tackler who can blitz the passer. Still squarely in his prime with his 27th birthday coming up in March, he's worth a look inside Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme.

Miami Dolphins: Clay Matthews, edge

I'm throwing darts here, but this feels like a 2019 Dolphins move to me. Amid whispers the club plans to shy away from its history of dropping mega-millions in free agency, look for the Fins to pad both sides of the ball with more affordable talent. Turning 33 in May and coming off a 3.5-sack campaign, Matthews is no lock to return to Green Bay.

New England Patriots: Golden Tate, wide receiver

The Patriots are paper-thin at wideout. Beyond Julian Edelman and special teams ace Matthew Slater, the remaining pass catchers under contract are humans named Braxton Berrios, Cody Hollister and Darren Andrews. (Josh Gordon's a restricted free agent and he's currently suspended indefinitely by the NFL.) How about adding the wily and hyper-productive Tate to a Patriots squad just 12 months away from winning Super Bowl LIV?

New York Jets: Le'Veon Bell, running back

Close your eyes and imagine the following: A watchable -- nay, intriguing -- Jets offense. Gang Green houses the requisite dough to make a run at the level of player who rarely reaches the open market. The cost will be massive -- "100 M's!" Bell told TMZ when asked what it would take to sign with New York -- but general manager Mike Maccagnan is running out of time to flip the switch on this still-in-progress roster.

Oakland Raiders: Ezekiel Ansah, edge

Anyone fits the Raiders. After trading away homegrown stars in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, Jon Gruden and new general manager Mike Mayock oversee a franchise with a thousand needs. Part of the team's $71 million in cap space (according to Over The Cap) must go toward a pass rusher who can lift an Oakland outfit that notched a league-low 13 sacks last season -- 17 fewer than the closest competitor. Ansah comes with question marks, but it's not hard to imagine Gruden falling for the former Lion.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pierre Desir, cornerback

The Steelers require linebacking help and -- suddenly -- a reliable wideout, with Antonio Brown set to be shipped out of town. For this exercise, though, I'm choosing to pad the Steelers at cornerback. Former first-rounder Artie Burns has massively underwhelmed, while Joe Haden turns 30 in April. The 28-year-old Desir was Indy's top cover man in 2018 and would give Pittsburgh a solid presence against the run. After missing on countless corners in the draft, free agency feels right for the Steelers.

Tennessee Titans: Za'Darius Smith, edge

Smith generated plenty of rough-and-tumble tape for the Ravens last season. PFF credited him with 61 pressures, a breakout leap from his 40 in 2017. The Titans need help pressuring the quarterback -- just like every team in the NFL -- and would hope to grab Smith just as the 26-year-old hits his prime.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

As we head into the 2021 NFL playoffs, who is poised to emerge in this searing tournament spotlight? Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 postseason teams.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Patriots upset Bills in rubber match; Cowboys edge past 49ers

Who will win the rubber match between the Bills and Patriots? What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

With the 2021 regular season in the books, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the primary starting quarterbacks from all 32 teams. So ... who claims the No. 1 spot: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Why Packers, Chiefs, Colts deserve multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and discusses why the Packers, Chiefs and Colts are deserving of multiple selections on offense.
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on defense: Why Cowboys, Titans should receive multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and explains why the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are deserving of multiple selections on defense.
news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2019 NFL Draft's first-round picks: To exercise or not to exercise?

Of the 32 first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft, how many deserve to have the fifth-year option picked up? Our resident personnel maven, Marc Ross, provides an up/down vote on each player. What's the conclusion on Daniel Jones? How about the Raiders' three first-rounders?
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers surge past Cowboys, Rams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, Dan Hanzus checks in on his NFL Power Rankings for one final 1-32 evaluation before Super Bowl LVI.
news

Super Bowl LVI: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see at SoFi Stadium in February

As we head into the NFL playoffs, Marc Sessler ranks the five potential Super Bowl LVI matchups he'd most like to see. Tom Brady's Buccaneers vs. Bill Belichick's Patriots? Yeah, that makes the list, but it isn't No. 1 ...
news

Just win, baby! Playoff-bound Raiders find way to prevail over Chargers in overtime thriller

On a night when they honored the late John Madden, the Raiders played in a manner reminiscent of a mantra from the franchise's halcyon days. Jim Trotter writes from the scene of a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers that sent Las Vegas to the playoffs.
news

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
news

2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece

The first 18 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW