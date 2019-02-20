AFC free agency fun: Le'Veon Bell to Jets? Nick Foles to Jags?

After the Texans allowed a league-high 62 sacks, finding better protection for franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is nothing short of a burning priority. Less-disastrous tackle play is a must, but issues extend to the interior line, where Nick Martin ranked as the AFC South's worst center, per PFF. Paradis was off to a strong start in Denver last season before a broken leg killed his campaign. He's expected to be all systems go for camp and would help this line become something more than a full-blown disaster.