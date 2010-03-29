AFC draft needs: Team-by-team look at what holes have to be filled

Analysis: The Colts are built in a unique way with Peyton Manning running the offense and the defense built purely for speed. Manning covers up subpar line play with his quick decisions, but sooner or later they need to get a franchise left tackle. The offseason addition of Andy Alleman and Adam Terry helps the group, but not enough. The next question: How long can center Jeff Saturday lead the offensive line? A center like Maurkice Pouncey, a four-year starter at Florida, might be the right guy to take in the first round and play him at guard to learn all the things Saturday does. I would like to see the Colts add a big defensive tackle to clog up the run lanes and bounce things to their speedy linebackers. A corner should be on the list as well, with all the injuries Indy has had in the secondary.