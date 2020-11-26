Additional Ravens player, staff members test positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens continue to deal with their COVID-19 issue.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Ravens had one player and a couple of staff members test positive for COVID-19.
At this point, it doesn't appear the new positives will affect the status of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The AFC matchup was moved from Thanksgiving night to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC following several Ravens players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after positive tests or close contacts following tracing, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari.
The Ravens announced Wednesday that the club disciplined a staff member for conduct related to the recent COVID-19 cases that affected players and staff within the franchise and resulted in the postponement of their Thanksgiving game against the Steelers.