Ravens discipline strength and conditioning coach for conduct related to recent COVID-19 cases

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 06:31 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday afternoon that the club has disciplined a staff member for the conduct related to the recent COVID-19 castes that affected players and staff within the franchise and resulted in the postponement of their Thanksgiving game against the Steelers.

A strength and conditioning coach was punished for failing to report symptoms, not consistently wearing a mask or a tracking device, which might have contributed to the team's myriad coronavirus cases, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The league announced Wednesday it was postponing the prime-time Ravens-Steelers game to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Several Baltimore players have recently been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with positive tests or close contacts following tracing, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and offensive linemen Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari.

With the Ravens, like all NFL teams, working under the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol for the remainder of the season, possible disciplinary action for the team could be handed out by the league. Per Pelissero, by being proactive with its internal discipline, Baltimore could reduce or avoid punishment.

