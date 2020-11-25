Ravens discipline strength and conditioning coach for conduct related to recent COVID-19 cases

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday afternoon that the club has disciplined a staff member for the conduct related to the recent COVID-19 castes that affected players and staff within the franchise and resulted in the postponement of their Thanksgiving game against the Steelers.

A strength and conditioning coach was punished for failing to report symptoms, not consistently wearing a mask or a tracking device, which might have contributed to the team's myriad coronavirus cases, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.