Adam Gase on Jets WR options after injuries: 'Whoever's got a pulse right now'

The New York Jets are one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL and are particularly decimated at the receiver position.
It's gotten to the point where coach Adam Gase is just searching for warm bodies.
"Whoever's got a pulse right now, we're ready to go," Gase said of the Jets injuries at WR, per Greg Joyce of the NY Post.
Sam Darnold's top three receivers all dealing with injury.
Jamison Crowder (hamstring) is doubtful to play this week versus the Indianapolis Colts, the coach noted Thursday. Breshad Perriman won't practice today due to an ankle injury, and Chris Hogan is limited after dealing with a rib injury.
Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone are the only other wideouts on the roster. Lawrence Cager could get the call-up from the practice squad this week with all of the issues.
It's bad enough the talent surrounding Darnold was already sub-par. Adding injuries to the equation makes the situation even worse for Gang Green.