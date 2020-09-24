Adam Gase on Jets WR options after injuries: 'Whoever's got a pulse right now'

The New York Jets are one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL and are particularly decimated at the receiver position.

It's gotten to the point where coach Adam Gase is just searching for warm bodies.

"Whoever's got a pulse right now, we're ready to go," Gase said of the Jets injuries at WR, per Greg Joyce of the NY Post.

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s top three receivers all dealing with injury.

﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ (hamstring) is doubtful to play this week versus the Indianapolis Colts, the coach noted Thursday. ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ won't practice today due to an ankle injury, and ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ is limited after dealing with a rib injury.

﻿Braxton Berrios﻿ and ﻿Josh Malone﻿ are the only other wideouts on the roster. Lawrence Cager could get the call-up from the practice squad this week with all of the issues.