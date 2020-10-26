Around the NFL

Adam Gase gives up play-calling vs. Bills; Jets still fall to 0-7 

Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 08:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Adam Gase has been pestered for weeks about giving up play-calling. He'd refused to do so.

On Sunday, he changed his mind.

With the offense stuck in mud and his job on the line, the New York Jets coach did, in fact, allow offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to call plays.

"I've been thinking about it for a while, just trying to figure out what's going on, how come we're not consistent and productive," Gase said, via ESPN. "I just felt like it was the time to do it and see how the guys would respond and what our offensive staff would put together. It looked like things were going well in the first half."

The Jets took a 10-0 lead in the first half and looked improved, with more pre-snap motion than we'd seen in the past. On four first-half drives, New York generated 15 first downs and totaled 186 yards of offense. The Jets also turned it over on downs and ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ threw an interception.

New York held a 10-6 lead over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills at halftime.

Then the bottom fell out.

Gang Green was shut out and held to four total yards in the second half, losing 18-10 to fall to 0-7.

The Jets' negative-13 passing yards ties the fewest in a second half by a Jets team since at least 1991 (Week 14, 2011 vs. K.C.).

Gase had called the plays in his previous 70 games as a head coach. He insisted that the decision to give up duties was his choice and not suggested by management.

"My big thing was, it allowed me to take a step back and just really just focus on every phase of our organization," Gase said.

In the end, it doesn't matter who calls plays. The Jets are just a bad football team with a coaching staff who can't make adjustments on the fly.

Sunday, after the Bills altered their approach in the second half, ramping up the pressure, the Jets had no answer.

"They made some good adjustments," Darnold said of the Bills. "I just think we have to adjust to their adjustments. We have to beat man coverage and protect. I have to throw accurate football. That's it."

From the coach to the OC to the QB, the Jets have displayed under the current regime that they don't have the ability to make moves on the fly, regardless of who is calling the plays.

