Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady head top-10 list of NFL quarterbacks

Of all the responses generated by the above video, perhaps the most shocking were the comments I never received: Hardly anyone argued with Andrew Luck being sixth. Keeping Luck out of the top five was extremely difficult -- but while plenty criticized me for omitting Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco and Eli Manning, or for slotting Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning where they are, no one had a problem with Luck's ranking. Perhaps Colts fans realize being this high is quite an honor for a guy who's played just three years. Other fans, meanwhile, might have grown weary of the Luck-can-do-no-wrong narrative. Of all the QBs on this list, Luck has the potential to make the biggest jump in 2015. While he has been mostly phenomenal, a small concern lies in the way he finished last season. In five of his last seven starts stretching into the postseason, Luck failed to post a passer rating of 80 or better. He also hit 56 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Yes, Indy won a big playoff game against the Broncos, with Luck getting plenty of credit -- though anyone who watched that matchup knows the Colts' defense was mostly responsible. I think Luck's end-of-season performance was an aberration, but it's worth noting.