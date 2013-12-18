Aaron Rodgers thanks Justin Tucker for beating Lions

The Green Bay Packers not only remain in the playoff hunt but also can control their own path to the playoffs with two wins to close out the season.

Justin Tucker

Aaron Rodgers knew exactly who to thank for that at the start of his weekly radio program Tuesday.

"I'd like to thank Justin Tucker off the top here for his performance last night," Rodgers said of the Baltimore Ravens kicker on WAUK-AM, per ESPN.com. "Unbelievable. That 61-yarder was amazing. I didn't quite get the three previous plays, but wow."

Can't you just picture Rodgers watching "Monday Night Football" while sitting on his plush couch in velour Green Bay Packers pajamas with a bowl of cheese puffs in one hand and a Milwaukee's Best Light in the other, screaming at his 90-inch flat screen when the Ravens ran Ray Rice on third down with 80 seconds remaining?

Tucker's six field goals, including the game-winning 61-yarder, downed the Detroit Lions and capped off a crazy week for Packers fans. They went from looking like the playoffs were lost at halftimeagainst the Dallas Cowboys, to arguably having their team in the driver's seat to make the postseason.

"It's amazing that we're sitting here 7-6-1 with a chance to win two and be in (the playoffs)," Rodgers said.

The focus now shifts to Rodgers' health. Rodgers was realistic about his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, he took snaps with the second team in practice, similar to the week prior.

Rodgers said the fact that the playoffs are within reach won't be a factor in the decision to play.

Matt Flynn

"I don't think it really influences my thought process any more than playing last week and wanting to be out there last week did," Rodgers said. "I felt good in practice, and a decision was made about my status that was made collectively but more on an organizational level, which I understood. Doesn't mean I was happy about it, but I understood."

Perhaps the Packers' playoff chances won't change the diagnosis, but Rodgers sure would make a difference in the team getting there if given the green light.

