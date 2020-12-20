Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'sour taste' from disappointing win over Panthers

With Saturday evening's 24-16 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers, the Green Bay Packers moved to 11-3, increased their lead atop the NFC and moved ever closer to clinching homefield advantage for the first time since 2011.

But from the sound of MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers﻿' postgame musings, you wouldn't know it.

"This is one of those disappointing wins the way that we played in the second half. So I have a sour taste in my mouth how we played in the second half," Rodgers told NFL Network following the victory. "We've got to get back to the drawing board. That kind of football is not going to beat a lot of teams. We won the game, we're 11-3. It's been a successful season so far, but we've got plans about making a run and the way we played on offense we're not going to beat anybody in the playoffs."

If life in the NFL is about how you finish, not how you start, then Rodgers is right to be displeased with Green Bay's display on Saturday night.

The Packers enjoyed a dominant first half against Carolina, reaching the end zone on their first three drives and entering halftime with a three-score 21-3 lead. But Green Bay's offense stalled in the later frames, going three-and-out on three second-half drives and enjoying just one march of at least five plays, a 10-play drive that ended with a field goal outside the Panthers' red zone. Meanwhile, Green Bay's defense allowed Carolina to sneak to within one possession by the early fourth quarter, and the Panthers had the ball with the chance to tie the game late in the proceedings.

All this left a rotten taste in the mouth of Rodgers, who on Saturday should have been celebrating after becoming the first QB in NFL history to record three seasons of at least 40 passing TDs.