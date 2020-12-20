Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes first QB to throw 40 TDs in three separate seasons

All Aaron Rodgers does is throw touchdowns. OK, not really. But he throws them more often than anyone ever has. And his latest set another record.

The Packers star threw his league-leading 40th touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's 24-16 win over the Panthers, making him the first QB in NFL history to hit that mark three times.

The record-setting throw went to tight end Robert Tonyan from 1-yard out to cap Green Bay's opening drive. Rodgers had thrown a TD on 6.2% of his throws for his career coming into Saturday, by far the highest frequency among QBs with at least 50 starts.

The rest of the game was relatively quiet for Rodgers in the air, however, as the Panthers' defense stepped up to sack him five times and limit him to a season-low 143 yards.

Rodgers entered Saturday with an average of three passing touchdowns per game this year, and the perennial Pro Bowler is on pace to obliterate his career high of 45 touchdowns from his first MVP season in 2011. He also tossed 40 in 2016, when he was an MVP finalist.