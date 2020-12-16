Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Third MVP award 'would definitely mean a lot'

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 03:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers is in a two-horse race to win Most Valuable Player this season, and even though he's the older of the two -- Patrick Mahomes is 12 years his junior -- he might end up winning.

It would be quite an accomplishment, and one that isn't lost on Rodgers.

"There's not many guys that have won three, so that would definitely mean a lot," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "It's nice to be back in the conversation."

Following an offseason in which the 37-year-old watched his team pass on adding a weapon for him and instead select his long-term replacement, Rodgers has shown no signs that he's spent even a moment looking over his shoulder. The veteran has thrown a league-leading 39 touchdown passes, he's matched Russell Wilson -- an early season favorite to win MVP -- in passing yards while throwing eight fewer interceptions, and his passer rating is the best in the NFL.

Year 2 with Matt LaFleur has been pretty good to Rodgers. It's a far cry from where Rodgers and the Packers were in the final years and months of the Mike McCarthy era, when dysfunction reigned and undercut Green Bay's offense at every opportunity. Rodgers said Wednesday he felt he could have won the award back in 2012, when the partnership with McCarthy was still healthy and productive, and again in 2016 when he "didn't get a sniff" because of the overwhelming case for Atlanta's Matt Ryan﻿, who had an incredible year in offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's system.

By the time things devolved in Green Bay, Rodgers wasn't in consideration because he either couldn't stay on the field, or his team simply wasn't playing well enough to grab the attention necessary to win such an award.

No longer. Rodgers' Packers have ascended to the NFC's top seed with three games to play, and he's the leader down the back stretch for the league's top honor. Mahomes provides legitimate competition, but right now, it's Rodgers' to lose.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Saints designate Drew Brees (ribs/lung) to return from IR

New Orleans officially designated Drew Brees to return from injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction wire, clearing a major hurdle on the QB's path back to game action.
news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez rejoins team after cancer surgery

Rigoberto Sanchez returned to Colts practice after undergoing surgery for a cancerous tumor a little more than two weeks ago and shared his account of the experience Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers' Ronald Jones, Ravens' Marquise Brown placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones and three Ravens wide receivers, including Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were placed on their teams' reserve/COVID-19 lists on Wednesday. 
news

NFL hopes to celebrate health care workers at Super Bowl LV

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee, noting the league's desire to honor health care workers who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
news

Lincoln Riley 'can't lose' in Cardinals-Eagles matchup of former Oklahoma QBs

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's former quarterbacks -- Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts -- will take the same field in Sunday's Cardinals-Eagles contest. Riley talked to Chase Goodbread about the two star players ahead of their first NFL meeting.
news

Alex Smith labels calf strain 'a freak thing,' says it's not related to broken leg

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that Dwayne Haskins took first-team reps in practice while Alex Smith stood with the other QBs on the sideline as he deals with a calf strain he suffered in Week 14.
news

Lions center Frank Ragnow dealing with fractured throat 

Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered ankle sprain in Week 14 loss, status in doubt for Sunday night

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' status is in doubt for Sunday night after he suffered an ankle sprain in their Week 14 loss, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Louis Riddick interviewing for Texans, Lions GM jobs this week

Former pro safety turned analyst Louis Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Texans and Lions vacant general manager jobs, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Will Dan Bailey kick for Vikings in Week 15? 'We'll see,' Mike Zimmer says

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was generally noncommittal when asked about any player-related situations with answers Wednesday, replying with a smattering of "we'll see." These questions included one about the status of kicker Dan Bailey, who has been unreliable at best in the last two weeks.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

After the Detroit Lions quarterback missed Tuesday's practice due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 14, interim coach Darrell Bevell said he's prepared for the veteran to sit out the rest of the week. Plus, other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW