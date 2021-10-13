Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

Gruden stepped down from his role as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday following articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times that exposed Gruden's use of homophobic, misogynistic and racist language in emails which reportedly dated back to 2010.

The other franchise Gruden previously coached for, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, released a statement Tuesday in which it was announced Gruden would be removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor. Gruden coached Tampa Bay from 2002-2008.

Current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was an assistant of Gruden's for four seasons with the Buccaneers.

When addressing the media Tuesday, Tomlin's prevailing expression was heartbreak at what was uncovered and has transpired concerning Gruden, who Tomlin has credited as helping him grow as a coach in the past.

"I'm just saddened by it," Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I'm saddened for the Raiders organization. I'm saddened for the people who were offended by it. I'm saddened for coach Gruden. It's a sad commentary. That's the only opinion I care to share at this juncture."

Tomlin is one of three Black head coaches in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Shad Khan is one of two minority owners within the league.

Khan was in agreement with Gruden needing to resign following what was revealed in the emails.