Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

Oct 12, 2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they are removing Jon Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor, a day after Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach following the release of offensive emails.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," the team statement read. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor." 

In the wake of articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times on Friday and Monday, respectively, that detailed Gruden's use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden resigned Monday as Raiders head coach.

Gruden was in his second stint as Raiders head coach. In between those two stints, he also coached the Buccaneers from 2002-2008, accumulating a 57-55 record that included piloting the franchise to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory. Gruden was a 2017 Buccaneers Ring of Honor inductee.

