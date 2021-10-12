Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they are removing Jon Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor, a day after Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach following the release of offensive emails.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," the team statement read. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

In the wake of articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times on Friday and Monday, respectively, that detailed Gruden's use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden resigned Monday as Raiders head coach.