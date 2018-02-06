Aaron Rodgers: I plan on winning another MVP

We study history so as to avoid repeating its mistakes. But history can also provide us with context clues, and it tells us Rodgers is pretty good in a season after suffering a broken collarbone. In 2014, after a similar injury and return (with the only difference being a playoff appearance), Rodgers led the Packers to a 12-4 run that appeared poised to finish in the Super Bowl before a stunning overtime loss to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. Through that campaign, Rodgers earned himself his second Most Valuable Player award, completing 341 of 520 passes (65.6 percent) for 4,381 yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions. In terms of passer rating, it was the second-best season of his career (112.2), bested only by his first MVP campaign of 2011 (122.5).