Aaron Rodgers questions decision to let QB coach go

Aaron Rodgers' collarbone is feeling better. His psyche after the Green Bay Packers let go of his QB coach? Not so much.

Shortly after telling Good Morning Football on Thursday that recovery from his broken collarbone is "feeling good," the Packers star quarterback told ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo he's not feeling as well about his team's decision to not retain quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

"My quarterback coach didn't get retained," Rodgers said. "I thought that was an interesting change -- really without consulting me. There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision."

The Packers let a bevy of coaches go shortly after a disappointing 7-9 season, moving on from Van Pelt, offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett, defensive coordinator Dom Capers and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac, among others.

It was Van Pelt's departure, though, that clearly irked Rodgers the most.

Van Pelt initially started his Packers' tenure in 2012 as the team's running backs coach, but was moved to quarterbacks coach in 2014. Since then, he and Rodgers developed a strong bond, with the QB earning an All-Pro nod and three Pro Bowl selections in the four seasons under Van Pelt's tutelage (he was well on his way to a fourth Pro Bowl selection before breaking his collarbone this past season).

The Packers replaced Van Pelt with Frank Cignetti, who served as the Giants' quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Van Pelt's departure shortly after the season, telling reporters: "He's pursuing other opportunities. Personal contractual decision that him and I both mutually agreed on."

Regardless of how it went down, Van Pelt is now the quarterbacks coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Rodgers clearly isn't happy about it.