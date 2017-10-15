Aaron Rodgers fallout: 3 things that changed after QB's injury

This already felt like a wide open season in the NFC -- and the NFL at large -- and this injury only makes it more so. The Packers have made the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs in six of the last seven years, and it would be a shock if that spot didn't just come open. Rodgers' excellent early-season form and ability to manage the injuries around him had me thinking MVP. This Packers team felt like the one sure thing in an NFC sea of confusion.