Ezekiel Elliott's suspension was formally reinstated Thursday, but what does that mean for the Dallas Cowboys and their star running back? With the Cowboys in the middle of their bye week, there's still a chance Elliott will continue to play the rest of the 2017 season.

Here's a breakdown of the two primary scenarios that could happen next in the Elliott case, according to Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law program:

What happens next in the Ezekiel Elliott case?

Most likely scenario: The NFL Players Association will refile its lawsuit to have Elliott's six-game suspension dissolved.

If it refiles in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York or in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, the NFLPA almost certainly will make a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction request in an effort to allow Elliott to not miss a game.

Another attractive option: The NFLPA and Elliott could request a panel hearing or hearing en banc with the 5th Circuit. If requested, the preliminary injunction remains in place until the petition is decided upon.

What this means: If granted a TRO under this possible scenario in the next eight days, Elliott's suspension would be put on hold again and he'd be eligible to play Week 7 (Oct. 22) against the San Francisco 49ers. If granted a preliminary injunction, he would likely play the rest of the 2017 season.

It's possible a TRO or PI decision will not be issued before Week 7 or that the court would not grant the NFLPA's request -- meaning Elliott would stay suspended.

"It's possible [to get something done during the bye week]," Feldman said Thursday on NFL Network's TNF First Look. "[If] they asked for emergency relief, just like they did in Texas and they could get a hearing quickly. Again it's an uphill battle but it's possible to get that ruling in eight days."

Unlikely scenario: The NFLPA and Elliott's legal teams do not refile their case.

What this would mean: Elliott would miss the Cowboys' next six games and wouldn't be eligible to return until Nov. 23.

Why this probably won't happen: Although the 5th Circuit ruled 2-1 in favor of the NFL, the majority's decision centered primarily on the timing of the NFLPA's filing, which came before a decision was made in Elliott's suspension arbitration hearing. With an amended complaint, there's a chance the NFLPA and Elliott could win on the merits of their case.

For now, Elliott is officially suspended. But there's still a chance he won't miss a game this season as the case makes it way through the courts.